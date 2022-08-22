180 Life Sciences with the University of Oxford Announce the Enrollment of the First Patient in a Trial of Anti-TNF for People with Early-Stage Frozen Shoulder

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company announced that the first patient has been randomized in the clinical trial to evaluate anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) for patients with early-stage, pain predominant frozen shoulder.



“Recruiting the first patient for the trial of anti-TNF therapy in frozen shoulder patients is a significant milestone,” said James Woody, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of 180 Life Sciences. “Treatment with anti-TNF at the early stage could improve pain and subsequently reduce disability for frozen shoulder patients.”

180 Life Sciences is supporting the study funded by the National Institute of Health and Care Research (NIHR) in the U.K. to investigate whether injections of anti-TNF during the early stages of frozen shoulder can reduce or prevent progression of the disease. The trial is sponsored by the University of Oxford and is led by Professor Nanchahal, consultant for 180 Life Sciences, together with his colleague Professor Sally Hopewell based at the Oxford Clinical Trials Research Unit, at the University of Oxford. 180 Life Sciences also has the rights for advancing these studies and commercialization of the trial results.

Approximately 50% of patients with Dupuytren’s disease also have frozen shoulder and Professor Nanchahal has previously shown that that TNF, a pro-inflammatory protein, is a key driver of the fibrosis in early-stage Dupuytren’s disease.(1, 2) He led the successful phase 2a(3) and phase 2b(4) clinical trials of anti-TNF for Dupuytren’s disease. This frozen shoulder trial is a multicenter, randomized, double blind placebo controlled clinical trial to assess the feasibility of conducting a phase 3 clinical trial.(5).

Prof Sir Marc Feldmann, FRS, Executive Co-chairman of the Company, who is widely recognized for his pioneering work leading up to the first successful use of anti-TNF for treating intractable rheumatoid arthritis, said “it is a pleasure to see 180 Life Sciences focusing on developing new uses for anti-TNF which has been one of the most successful drug classes of all time, and conducting clinical trials to fulfil unmet needs that anti-TNF can ameliorate.”

About Frozen Shoulder

Frozen shoulder, or adhesive capsulitis, is very common, affecting about 9% of adults.(6) The early stages are extremely painful and later stages are characterized by stiffness and limitation of motion, which gradually improves.(7) Current treatments include physical therapy and steroid injections, which have modest short-term benefits with no evidence of long-term benefit.(8, 9) Around 40% of patients have persistent stiffness 4 years after onset and may require surgery.(10)

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving ground-breaking studies into clinical programs which are seeking to address major unmet medical needs. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat several inflammatory disorders using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

About The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR)

The mission of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) is to improve the health and wealth of the nation through research. We do this by:

Funding high quality, timely research that benefits the NHS, public health and social care;

Investing in world-class expertise, facilities and a skilled delivery workforce to translate discoveries into improved treatments and services;

Partnering with patients, service users, carers and communities, improving the relevance, quality and impact of our research;

Attracting, training and supporting the best researchers to tackle complex health and social care challenges;

Collaborating with other public funders, charities and industry to help shape a cohesive and globally competitive research system;

Funding applied global health research and training to meet the needs of the poorest people in low and middle income countries.

NIHR is funded by the Department of Health and Social Care. Its work in low and middle income countries is principally funded through UK Aid from the UK government.

