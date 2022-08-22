Mullen to Launch First Fully Functional Demonstrator FIVE EV Crossover Vehicles in October 2022

BREA, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today that the first fully functional demonstrator vehicles of the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover will begin arriving this October.

Mullen and hofer powertrain have been jointly developing the upcoming fully functional, demonstrator FIVE EV Crossover vehicles. These vehicles will be utilized in Mullen’s upcoming 2022 “Strikingly Different” Test Drive Tour as well as other events planned across the U.S. in 2023. The future Mullen FIVE production vehicles will feature performance specs such as a 120-kWh battery pack, 325 miles of range, 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 155 mph. The future Mullen FIVE RS High Performance version will feature 0-60 mph in 1.95 seconds and a top speed of over 200 mph. The FIVE RS will be ready for consumers to experience in person in the spring of 2023.

Mullen Automotive is committed to making the upcoming test drive tour a highly customer-focused event; “Front Row” FIVE reservation holders will have the first chance to experience the Mullen FIVE in person. Additionally, the tour will also provide the company with a platform for first-hand feedback opportunities. During the tour, Mullen will interview consumers to gain insights into customer needs and focus on continuous improvements, creating a vehicle that customers truly love.

"We are thrilled to launch the first fully functional, demonstrator FIVE EV Crossover vehicles this October,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Mullen and hofer have been working diligently to have these vehicles ready in time for Mullen’s ‘Strikingly Different’ U.S. tour. Congratulations to both the hofer and Mullen teams on being able to make this monumental effort a reality.”

Mullen will offer “Front Row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to test drive and experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. test drive tour. Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservations here in order to secure a spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here .

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the reverse merger, the Nasdaq approval process, and the proposed debut date of the Mullen FIVE (formerly MX-05) midsize crossover. These forward-looking statements are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information that the Company has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. As a result of these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein might not occur in the way the Company expects or at all. Accordingly, readers should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by reference to the cautionary statements set forth in this section.



