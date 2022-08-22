C-Bond Systems Sells More Than 5,000 Applications of its Patented C-Bond nanoShield Windshield Protection Technology to Leading Automotive Warranty Company

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced today announced that it has sold more than 5,000 applications of C-Bond nanoShield™ to a leading automotive warranty company. C-Bond nanoShield is a patented liquid windshield strengthener and water repellent, which the warranty company will sell in automotive dealers.



The warranty company is a leading provider of automotive protection and aftermarket products, sold through thousands of dealerships across the U.S.

C-Bond’s windshield strengthener, C-Bond nanoShield, is a first of its kind solution that protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product is easy to apply; it is sprayed on and squeegeed off.

“We are very excited to work with this premier group to expand the use of C-Bond nanoShield,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “We believe we can provide this warranty company with a value-add, proven product to include in their protection products portfolio to help keep their claims low, while simultaneously providing consumers with a product that will strengthen their windshields to help keep them safer and reduce the need for windshield repair or replacement, which can be a hassle.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.cbondnanoshield.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the warranty company will sell C-Bond nanoShield in automotive dealers; the likelihood that working with this group will expand the use of C-Bond nanoShield; the likelihood that we can provide this warranty company with a value-add, proven product to include in their protection products portfolio to help keep their claims low, while simultaneously providing consumers with a product that will strengthen their windshields to help keep them safer and reduce the need for windshield repair or replacement; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; construction delays; the Company’s ability to raise capital; regulatory risks; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022, May 16, 2022, and November 15, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.