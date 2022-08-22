Jeff Cook Real Estate's Broker-In-Charge, Kris McDonagh, Speaks at the Follow Up Boss Event

Charleston, SC, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kris McDonagh, Broker-In-Charge at Jeff Cook Real Estate, 2022 Winner of The Best Real Estate Agents in Charleston Award from Expertise.com and the #1 Real Estate Team in the Carolinas, was recently a featured speaker at a 3-day Level Up Mastermind Event by Follow Up Boss, held at the historic Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia.



Follow Up Boss is the #1 real estate CRM choice for growing teams and high-producing agents. They also support a large community of real estate professionals with academy learning options, information articles, events, and more. The Follow Up Boss Level Up Mastermind is an intimate gathering where participants learn to master the strategies, mindset, and tools of top real estate producers. Featured speakers are top coaches and real estate professionals from all across the United States.

Kris McDonagh spoke on Wednesday, July 21, on the topic The Structure of a Top Performing Team, sharing her expertise and experience leading an incredibly successful real estate team that includes 208 agents, 8 locations, and 27 operations staff, that together closed 1701 transactions in 2021. Her session featured topics that included:

The Jeff Cook Real Estate approach to attracting, hiring, and training agents

How Jeff Cook Real Estate holds agents accountable

Overview of Jeff Cook Real Estate’s general infrastructure

How Jeff Cook Real Estate’s sister companies help strengthen their brokerage

Kris shared after the event, “It was an honor to be asked to speak in front of 200 industry leaders and share our business model and ideas. The relationships that we form by being involved with these mastermind events help us not only elevate our own brokerage, but collaborate with others to help bring forward the entire real estate industry as a whole.”

As part of the leadership team at the helm of Jeff Cook Real Estate, Kris is able to offer priceless insights into the organization’s continuing success, as well as seasoned experience as a top-selling Realtor herself. She also plays a pivotal role in JCRE’s efforts to help real estate agents become successful and open their own brokerages.



Are you interested in a career in real estate? Contact Jeff Cook Real Estate today for more information and let us help you explore the many avenues to real estate success through Jeff Cook Real Estate.

