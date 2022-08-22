New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in North American Off-highway Equipment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315421/?utm_source=GNW





The requirement to better monitor and optimize operations and equipment in construction, mining, and agriculture has created the need for collaborations across multiple industry verticals. The synergies between original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, and service providers will lead to solutions that enhance productivity and reduce costs.



Collaborations between OEMs, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience. These synergies will drive innovation, creating a sustainable environment.



Moreover, the paradigm shift in purchase patterns and processes has paved the way for innovative digital solutions, attracting technology companies and digital solution providers. While traditional OEMs develop in-house solutions, several start-ups in the off-highway equipment industry are beginning to offer retrofit/stand-alone solutions that will improve connectivity and automation.

