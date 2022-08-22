Global Advanced Ceramics Market Report (2022 to 2028) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Ceramics Market, By Material Type, By Class Type, By End-User Industry, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced ceramics are an ideal material for many applications. They are hard and durable, can withstand high temperatures, and are chemically and electrically inert. They are also highly electrical insulators, which makes them useful in satellites, microelectronics, and cars. In addition, they can also be used in the chemical industry. The growing demand for these materials is fueling new developments.
Market Dynamics:
Growing demand from medical industry is a prime factor driving growth of the advanced ceramics market. Few applications of advanced ceramics in the medical industry include dental screws and bridges, dental implants, pressure sensors, bone fillers, X-ray tubes, hand tools, filler, valves, etc., femoral head implants for hip replacement, coatings for drug delivery purposes on implantable medical devices, surgical implants, and joint replacement.
The advanced ceramic materials can withstand extreme temperatures and mechanical stresses in applications for generating energy in power plant engines and turbines or in systems for photovoltaics, solar thermal energy conversion, wind, and waterpower. This is again boosting demand for advanced ceramics. Moreover, growing demand for lightweight materials from automotive and electronic industry are further anticipated to accelerate market growth.
However, high production cost is a key factor hindering market growth. Additionally, brittleness and lack of strength of advanced ceramics is limiting its adoption in various application. In terms of sheer and tensile strength, advanced ceramics have 15 times less sheerness and tensile strength than metals.
