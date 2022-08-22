Insights on the Dental Floss Global Market to 2028 - Featuring 3M, Sunstar Suisse and Procter & Gamble Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Floss Market, By Product, By Sales Channel, and By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Dental floss is a vital part of the oral hygiene routine. Flossing is one of the most vital practice followed in dental care. Moreover, dental floss helps remove bacteria, plaque, and food and it helps reduce the likelihood of periodontal diseases. Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth and teeth clean to prevent dental problems, like dental caries, gingivitis, and bad breath.
Floss helps get rid of plaque, reduce the risk of cavities, and helps prevent gum disease such as gingivitis and periodontitis. American Dental Association (ADA) suggests that flossing before brush will make brushing teeth more effective. ADA also recommends flossing teeth every day to improve oral health and prevent gum disease, tooth decay, and more.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand for dental/oral care products due to the increasing oral problems, increasing awareness of oral hygiene, and growing geriatric population across the world is expected to aid in the growth of the global dental floss market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Oral-B announced an initiative to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all.
The initiative aims to inspire people to improve their brushing with the brand's most innovative and newly launched electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO, and to provide oral health support to people and communities in need. Moreover, Oral-B planned to invest around US$ one million to help make better oral health outcomes.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of the global dental floss market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2028), considering 2021 as the base year.
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market.
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
- It profiles key players in the global dental floss market based on the following parameters such as company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies.
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M, Dr Wild & Co. AG, Sunstar Suisse SA, The humble Co., Procter & Gamble, Lion Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, HRB Brand (Dr. Fresh LLC), Colgate-Palmolive Company, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., and Perrigo Company Plc. (RANIR LLC).
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.
- The global dental floss market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global dental floss market.
