Insights on the Dental Floss Global Market to 2028 - Featuring 3M, Sunstar Suisse and Procter & Gamble Among Others

Dental floss is a vital part of the oral hygiene routine. Flossing is one of the most vital practice followed in dental care. Moreover, dental floss helps remove bacteria, plaque, and food and it helps reduce the likelihood of periodontal diseases. Oral hygiene is the practice of keeping the mouth and teeth clean to prevent dental problems, like dental caries, gingivitis, and bad breath.

Floss helps get rid of plaque, reduce the risk of cavities, and helps prevent gum disease such as gingivitis and periodontitis. American Dental Association (ADA) suggests that flossing before brush will make brushing teeth more effective. ADA also recommends flossing teeth every day to improve oral health and prevent gum disease, tooth decay, and more.



Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for dental/oral care products due to the increasing oral problems, increasing awareness of oral hygiene, and growing geriatric population across the world is expected to aid in the growth of the global dental floss market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, Oral-B announced an initiative to help make better oral health outcomes possible for all.

The initiative aims to inspire people to improve their brushing with the brand's most innovative and newly launched electric toothbrush, Oral-B iO, and to provide oral health support to people and communities in need. Moreover, Oral-B planned to invest around US$ one million to help make better oral health outcomes.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Nasal Drug Delivery Mode, By Product

Market Nasal Drug Delivery Mode, By Sales Channel

Market Nasal Drug Delivery Mode, By Geography

Publisher Opportunity Map

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Increase in prevalence of periodontal diseases

Availability of alternatives such as floss picks

Increase in awareness about oral hygiene

Impact Analysis

Key Highlights

Regulatory Scenario

Product launch/Approvals

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Scenario

4. Dental Floss Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 Epidemiology

Supply Side and Demand Side Analysis

Economic Impact

5. Dental Floss Market, By Product, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Waxed floss

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Un-waxed floss

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Other Products

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

6. Dental Floss Market, By Sales Channel, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

Retail Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Online Pharmacies

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Other Sales Channels

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

7. Dental Floss Market, By Geography, 2017-2028, (US$ Mn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2028

Segment Trends

North America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Europe

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Asia Pacific

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Latin America

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Middle East and Africa

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Rest of World

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By End User, 2017-2028,(US$ Mn)

9. Section

