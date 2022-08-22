Global Network Attached Storage Market: WD, IBM, and Synology are Holding More than 50% Market Share

Westford, USA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for network attached storage market continues to grow, with many businesses using it to manage their IT assets. According to latest research by SkyQuest demand for NAS grew more than 110 until 2022 since 2014, and is expected to reach 450 million users by the end of 2022. The primary reason for this growth is that people are increasingly storing their data outside of their organization's firewall. In addition, mobile workers are starting to use NAS devices to improve the efficiency of their work practices.

NAS software in the global network attached storage market gives businesses increased agility and efficiency when managing their data. Also, NAS is vital for small businesses that are not able to afford traditional servers and storage. NAS devices come in different shapes and sizes, so there is a NAS for everyone. They range from simple models for basic storage needs to more powerful models with plenty of storage capacity and features such as RAID support. For businesses, NAS is a great way to increase efficiency and security by storing larger files offsite. By consolidating large file storage onto a few NAS servers, they can free up valuable IT resources and improve security by keeping the most sensitive data away from the main network.

SkyQuest has published a report on network attached storage market that provide a detailed analysis of current market dynamics, trends, opportunity, consumer behavior, and buying patterns. In addition to this, the report would the buyers in identifying growth opportunity, market potential, market forecast, company profiling, pricing analysis, demand and supply understanding by end-users.

SkyQuest Survey on Network Attached Storage Market Reveals 80% of Organizations are Planning to Expand NAS Infrastructure

A survey of network attached storage (NAS) demand was conducted by SkyQuest in the first quarter of 2022. The survey polled 1,550 business owners and IT professionals in the US and Europe to determine their attitudes and plans regarding NAS.

The results of the survey on the network attached storage market indicated that NAS is becoming increasingly popular with business owners and IT professionals as a solution for increasing data storage and sharing capabilities. Nearly 80% of respondents said that they plan to increase their NAS usage in the next 12 months, while almost half (45%) said that they have already increased their NAS use in the past year.

NAS is seen as a valuable solution for businesses, especially those that are looking to increase their data storage capacity. Nearly three fourths (73%) of respondents said that NAS is better than using external hard drives for storing data, while nearly 60% said that it is easier to manage data using NAS than using external hard drives.

IT professionals in the network attached storage market also see benefits to using NAS solutions. More than two thirds (68%) of respondents said that NAS improves data security, while 57% said that it increases productivity by making it easier to work with large files.

Top Trends in Global Network Attached Storage Market

As networks and devices become more connected, organizations are increasing their reliance on network attached storage (NAS). This is great news for NAS users because there are a number of attractive trends in the market right now.

Growing Use of NAS for Cloud Storage

As organizations move more of their data to the cloud, they need a way to store that data securely and reliably. NAS offers an ideal solution because it can act as both a backup destination for critical data and a source of extra storage for enterprises that use cloud-based applications.

Rise of Multimedia Services on NAS

With growing demand for multimedia content, NAS systems are becoming more popular than ever as storage solutions for videos, music, and photos. This is especially true in businesses with large employees who need easy access to local media files in the global network attached storage market.

Emergence of Ultra-Fast File Transfers on NAS Systems

Today’s NAS systems can handle huge amounts of data efficiently, which means users can access files quickly and easily. This is especially important in industries where speed is key, such as finance and business services.

Increased Demand for More Portable Solutions

Storage is no longer only used for time-sensitive or offline applications in the global network attached storage market, but increasingly storage arrays are being deployed as portable, pooled resources that can be accessed anywhere at any time.

Increased Use of Data Visualization and Analytics Tools

Increasingly businesses are taking advantage of data-driven insights to make better decision making. The need for quick access to large volumes of data is driving the need for quick processing times and easy integration with existing business processes.

WD, IBM, and Synology are Leading the Global NAS Market

As the technology advances, more vendors in the global network attached storage market are focusing on providing high-performance NAS solutions. These vendors include IBM, NetApp, Synology and Western Digital. Some of these vendors are providers of standalone NAS products while others offer NAS solutions as part of their omnibus storage management platforms.

Global leaders in the NAS market are IBM, WD, and Synology. Together these vendors accounted for more than two-thirds of total NAS revenues in 2021.

With its robust system architecture and broad product portfolio, Western Digital (WD) is the clear leader in the global network attached storage market. WD served as the original inventor of the NAS system and continues to lead in innovation with its latest products including WD My Cloud and WD Red. In addition, WD enjoys a strong partnership with leading technology providers, including Microsoft, Intel and VMware.

Cisco Systems, one of the leading players in global network attached storage market, has been slowly declining in terms of market share over the past few years and is now in the second place with 13% market share. Other notable players in the NAS market are Dell EMC, HP Inc., Lenovo Group and Fujitsu Limited.

NetApp is well known for its innovative features in its NAS products. These features include persistent storage, scale-out architecture and replication. For example, persistent storage allows users to store large files without having to worry about losing data if a machine crashes. NetApp's scale-out architecture allows businesses to more easily grow their storage needs. Additionally, replication eliminates the need for businesses to maintain duplicate copies of important data across multiple machines.

SkyQuest has published a report on global network attached storage market. The report provides a market analysis on the company profiles, their SWOT analysis, market share, growth strategies, stronghold, consumer base, and key consumers by demographics, among others.

Top Players in Global Network Attached Storage Market

Nasuni Corporation. (US)

SoftNAS, Inc. (US)

Panasas (US)

Infortrend Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Thecus Technology Corp (Taiwan)

D-Link Corporation (Taiwan)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Microsoft (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM (US)

ASUSTOR Inc. (Taiwan)

Drobo, Inc. (US)

QNAP Systems, Inc. (Taiwan)

Buffalo Americas, Inc. (US)

Synology, Inc. (Taiwan)

NETGEAR, Inc. (US)

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (US)

WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION (US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP (US)

