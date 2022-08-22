Breast Implants Market: 3D Printing to be the New Era of Breast Implants amidst Shift towards the “Selfie-Generation” | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the increase in the demand for aesthetic surgery with the shift to “selfie-generation”, where everyone opts to look desirable, breast implants have become common throughout the world.

It remains shares 16% of the plastic surgery procedures. SkyQuest’s research on breast implants market found, as also confirmed by Aesthetic Plastic Surgery statistics of 2021, that 365,000 breast augmentations were done in 2021, 44% more than that in 2020. 94% of these processes accounted for women. This also shows that the cost of such surgeries has increased by 6% in 2021. There is a 54% rise in surgical procedures.

Alternative to silicone in breast surgery has entered the breast implants market as the first surgery in Australia is done using a 3D printer from Germany. Surgeons in Brisbane have replaced silicone implants with bioresorbable scaffolds. This scaffold will dissolve in two years and the patient will be left with breasts made of the body’s own tissue. This will also ease the chronic pain caused due to these breast augmentation and reconstructive surgery.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/breast-implants-market

3D Implants Show Major Developments in the Breast Implants Market

In May 2022, Pune-based startup, Prayasta 3D Inventions Pvt Ltd won the national technology award for 2022 presented by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). It is an avid supplier of rupture-free 3D breast implants and prosthetics, by using its indigenously developed iEAM technology (elastomer additive manufacturing).

In June 2022, CollPlant, a regenerative and aesthetics medicine company announced a rhCollagen-based regenerative 3D breast implant addressing USD 2.8 billion to initiate the study in large animals. Their aim is to m develop a revolutionary and safe new product, and a second study will be launched soon after which will study human size implants.

SkyQuest analyzed the top trends and the major developments in the breast implants market which has seen a positive growth trajectory. An analysis of how 3D printing has a massive impact on the breast implants market is researched in depth to analyze the upcoming future of the market where 3D printers are concerned. In SkyQuest’s reports, deep analysis can be found about the market which will allow your business to align the strategies accordingly and gain a competitive edge in the market topped by the key players.

Top 5 Breast Implant Startups and their Innovations to Look Out for:

GC Aesthetics: Developer of silicone breast implants this startup has also doled out a scar management gel called Silgel which provides different benefits like flattening the raised scars, softening the scar tissue, and coloring the scars. And has thus been attracting investors like Barry’s Tea, Hayfin, and so on with funding of USD 233 million AirXpanders: Providing new innovations like tissue expansion technology after the surgery, their AeroForm tissue expander provides a controlled tissue expander. Patients can expand the tissues with the help of a handheld controller that puts little amounts of CO2 into the device which helps in stretching the skin for a permanent breast implant Sientra: This medical aesthetics firm develops and sells plastic surgery, aesthetic medicine, and surgical equipment. Cooperating with the Butterfly Network in April 2021, it is striving toward patient diagnostic surveillance improvement. Establishment Labs: The developers of Motiva Implants and Motiva Imagine, this startup in the global breast implants market caters to designing, manufacturing, developing, and marketing products that are made of advanced silicone for breast and body shaping implants. Ideal Implant: They specialize in developing and marketing saline-filled breast implants. It is patented and manufactured at an FDA-inspected facility where silicon gel is substituted by saline.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/breast-implants-market

What is the Future of the Breast implants market?

Breast implants have become quite common in most developed countries with an increase in aesthetics and this has led to “pop-up” or liposuction clinics to be appearing all over Australia, which is catering to breast implant services at low cost. More and more women are opting for “tiny scar” surgery which can be hidden in the creases thus catering to the attractiveness of the implant.

Besides the aesthetic surgery market’s increase in demand, breast reconstruction cases are increasing due to the increase in breast cancer among women. Public organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness of cosmetic surgery in the face of breast cancer and due to the surge in disposable income too, the breast implants industry is set to receive a positive boost in the future. As per Sky Quest’s research, it is seen that 7.8 million women who were diagnosed with breast cancer in the 5 years were alive by the end of 2020 making it the most prevalent type of cancer globally. Breast cancer is one of the major drivers of the growth of the breast implants market.

Silicone implants are taking over the breast implants market by storm. Gummy bear implants which offer an alternative for more natural-looking breasts, it has started to gain momentum in the market. It holds its shape and prevents wrinkles. They are also considered safer in the silicone implant markets as compared the conventional implants. With an increase in the desire for the “celebrity look”, Japan and China are propelling the breast implants market.

With the introduction of 3D printing in the breast implants market, it is expected that the growth in demand for aesthetic surgery will increase as it provides various advantages like lack of chronic pain, dissolving of the scaffolds, implants left with the body’s own tissues, and fat cells.

SkyQuest’s report shows an in-depth analysis of the breast implants market which consists of data on the key players, their innovations, budgets for R&D and their outcomes, and how the new startups are garnering more and more popularity with their correct strategies. This insight will help under the market better and allow you to make data-driven decisions to gather maximum benefits.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/breast-implants-market

Key Players in the Global Breast implants market:

Sientra Inc. (US)

Laboratoires Arion (France)

GC Aesthetics (Ireland)

Hansbiomed Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica)

SilimedSanofi (France)

Groupe Sebbin SAS (France)

Cereplas (France)

Allergan (Ireland)

Mentor Worldwide LLC (US)

Polytech Health and Aesthetics GmBH (Germany)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market

Global Dialysis Equipment Market

Global Arthroscopy Fluid Management Disposables Market

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Global Dental Prosthetics Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com