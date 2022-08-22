With 11.2% CAGR, Medical Carts Market Size worth USD 1512.8 Million in 2026

Pune, India, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical carts market size is projected to reach USD 1,512.8 million by 2026. The increasing investment in technological advances will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Carts Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Anesthesia Carts, Emergency Carts, Procedure Carts, Telemedicine Carts and Others), By Material Type (Metal, Plastic, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 661.6 million in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

Medical carts are products that are lightweight in nature and are widely used across the healthcare industry. The product serves several purposes in hospitals and medical facilities. The ability of the product has allowed applications such as storage, transportation and carrier, and supplies. The increasing use of technologically advanced devices has constituted an increase in the overall market size in recent years. The use of electronic medical carts and features such as touchscreen displays and LCD panels have opened up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The presence of several large scale companies will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report on medical cart market provides an in-depth analysis of the market and focuses on aspects such as growth drivers, restraints, leading products, and major industry developments. It discusses the competitive landscape of the market and labels out leading players. Additionally, it provides forecast values for the market for the period of 2019-2026. These values have been evaluated through extensive research methods and trusted sources from across the world.





Medical Carts Market Report Scope :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 11.2% 2026 Value Projection USD 1512.8 Million Base Year 2018 Market Size in 2018 USD 661.6 Million Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 130





Increasing Number of Product Launches Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches has made a huge impact on the growth of the market. In September 2019 Altus Inc. announced the launch of a new clinician documentation system. The product was designed with additional features such as longer durability and faster operations. The company stated that the technology used in this product will significantly bring down the costs as well as reduce the errors associated with their use. Altus’ latest product will witness massive popularity in the coming years.





North America Holds the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing medical carts market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, North America held the largest market share in 2018. The use of technologically sound devices will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in this region. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 307.3 million and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years. Besides North America, the market in Asia Pacific will also witness considerable growth in the coming years owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure in several countries across this region.

A few of the other companies that are operating in the market include:

Harloff Manufacturing Co.

Ergotron, Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.,

ITD Gmbh

AFC Industries

Enovate Medical

The Bergmann Group

Jaco, Inc.,

Medline Industries, Inc.,

Performance Health

Others

Industry Developments:

May 2019: Capsa Healthcare announced the launch of ‘SlimCart™,’ an ultra-lightweight and compact cart that is primarily used to mobilize EHR in any healthcare setting.



