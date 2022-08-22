New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in the Global Tabletop Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market-Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130376/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the study provides recommendations for vendors in the tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market.In 2021, the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoint market sales reached $414.8 million, registering a decline of 4.9 percent. The opportunity for the total tabletop audio conferencing endpoints market shrank in 2021 as demand for IP audio devices declined dramatically and personal USB audio conferencing endpoint sales slowed down. Globally, the practice of remote working by employees of large businesses and intermittent lockdowns due to COVID-19 protocols in select countries resulted in IP tabletop audio conferencing endpoints sales declining by 20.8 percent in revenue terms. On the other hand, the slowing of personal USB audio adoption had a negative effect on the total USB audio market, which saw a 5.3 percent revenue growth in 2021 as opposed to 84.2 percent in 2020. The market’s revenue opportunity is increasingly shifting towards USB audio devices. Driven by remote working trends, there will be a slow but steady demand for personal USB audio endpoints. The group USB audio device segment is also gaining traction in meeting rooms as a part of stand-alone audio devices and A/V kits. This segment is experiencing a slew of new product launches that range from low-price to premium endpoints. On the other hand, the IP endpoint segment is expected to see a gradual recovery on account of enterprises’ return to office initiatives. However, user preference for USB wall-mount bars over IP tabletop audio devices in meeting spaces will make it difficult for IP audio conferencing endpoint sales to return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

