Restore Hyper Wellness Celebrates Grand Opening in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore), the nation’s leading provider of proactive wellness services, recently opened its newest location in Murfreesboro, TN. Owned and operated by area residents Callie and Gabe ​​Beukinga, Restore is located at 2615 Medical Center Parkway, Suite 1775 Murfreesboro, TN 37129. The Official Opening of the store was Friday, August 12th with the Grand Opening celebration to be held on September 16th with special Founding Membership opportunities.

Callie Beukinga first experienced the benefits offered by Restore when she was training to run the Chicago Marathon and discovered leg compression to ease the strain and soreness caused by her intense training. Today, as the mother of two children and a third expected in the coming months, she continues to access various Restore services to help her be the healthiest version of herself.

“Gabe and I can attest first-hand to the real impact of the services Restore offers and now more than ever I’m grateful for these resources to help me keep doing what I love – both with my kids and outside of being a mom,” said Callie Beukinga. “We’re so excited to introduce the Murfreesboro community to Restore and help our local neighbors live life to the fullest.”

Restore addresses the fastest growing segments of wellness, helping people looking to manage persistent pain, defy the signs of aging, boost athletic performance, and dial up their natural defenses. With guidance from specialized experts, on-site registered nurses, and the oversight of independent physicians, Restore is meant not only for fitness enthusiasts and athletes, but for those simply looking for the latest in preventative health and wellness services.

With many friends in the Murfreesboro area, the Beukingas knew about the demand for the types of proactive wellness services Restore provides, especially when available all in one place. They anticipate excitement from this very active community, including the numerous high schools and Middle Tennessee State University athletic programs all the way up to the retirement community.

One of the many cutting-edge services offered at Restore Hyper Wellness is Whole Body Cryotherapy - a cold therapy which immerses the body in temperatures as low as -165 degrees F for up to three minutes. This modality may help the body to promote healing, boost mood and energy, optimize sleep, and defy the signs of aging. Restore in Murfreesboro is home to a highly specialized Four Cool Electric Cryo Chamber.

Other services offered at Restore include: IV therapy, red light therapy, biomarker assessments, infrared saunas, compression, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, HydraFacials, and Cryoskin treatments.

Grand Opening weekend, September 16th, will be the final day to sign up for a Founding Membership, which offers eight Core Services plus one of each of the following during the member’s first month: Base IV Drip, Mild Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy session, Intramuscular (IM) Shot, and an Esthetician Consultation.

Sarah Graham, general manager of the Murfreesboro Restore, is a life-long athlete who wishes she had had access to these services earlier on as she faced torn quad and knee ligaments.

“Our team is ready with a servant heart to enhance the life experience for everyone who enters our doors – from elite athletes who think they can’t perform again to grandmothers looking to keep up with their grandchildren,” said Graham.

The 2,650 square-foot studio employs a variety of full- and part-time workers, including wellness representatives, estheticians, and registered nurses under the oversight of independent physicians. This location is open Monday – Friday from 10:00 am - 7:00 pm, Saturdays from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, and Sundays from 12:00 – 4:00 pm.

For more information on Restore Hyper Wellness in Murfreesboro, please visit restore.com or call 629-267-7600.

About Restore Hyper Wellness

Launched in Austin, Texas in 2015, Restore Hyper Wellness (Restore) is The Hyper Wellness® Company and the leading retail provider of proactive wellness services in the United States. As a comprehensive health and wellness center, Restore provides biomarker assessments, IV drip therapy, intramuscular (IM) shots, mild hyperbaric oxygen therapy, whole body and localized cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red and near infrared light therapy, compression, HydraFacial, and Cryoskin facials, slimming and toning. Restore’s mission is to make Hyper Wellness® accessible and affordable for people committed to feeling their best, so they can do more of what they love.