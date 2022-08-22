Increasing MFGM Ingredient Usage by Adults & Elderly for Health Improvement Purposes, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global MFGM ingredients market is estimated at US$ 96.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.



Nutrient deficiency among infants is on the constant rise because of constraining interaction between mothers and their babies. Further, earlier than advised cessation of breastfeeding is propelling the need for MFGM ingredients in infant formulations. With benefits such as cognitive health development and improved immunity & bone health, MFGM is not only useful for infants but also for adults and the geriatric population.

For Critical Insights on MFGM Ingredient Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7633

Fact.MR suggests that the key anchor to MFGM ingredients market growth is limited awareness of consumers. Educating consumers about the health benefits offered by MFGM ingredients will certainly drive market growth.

Naturally-occurring MFGM contains phospholipids, glycolipids, proteins, and glycoproteins, which implies its use in brain and gut health solutions. Lacprodan is also one of the major contents of naturally-occurring MFGM ingredients; it helps reduce diarrhoea and strengthen the intestine health of infants. These expanding uses of MFGM ingredients in infant formulations and medicines is boosting their popularity among mothers.

For example, 43% of Chinese women are aware of MFGM ingredients.



Further rise in the awareness of MFGM ingredients and their benefits will boost their adoption on a global scale.

Why is Demand for MFGM Ingredients Rising at a Fast Pace?

“Health Benefits Associated with MFGM Ingredient Consumption”

MFGM is a milk constitute that is composed of phospholipids and proteins that have a wide range of nutritional and health benefits. According to a study, evidence has been proposed that MFGM has a favorable effect on infants for brain development, intestinal integrity & gut microbiota, enhancing immune system towards various infectious diseases, etc.

It is also observed that the consumption of MFGM supplements has a wholesome effect on the elderly with respect to muscle strength and agility, improving various skin conditions, and controlling hypercholesterolemia, obesity, & inflammation.

These health issues can be treated with proper intake of MFGM. All in all, these health benefits contribute to the milk fat globule membrane ingredients industry's growth prospects and are creating ample opportunities for additional revenue generation.

To learn more about MFGM Ingredient Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7633

Key Segments Covered in the MFGM Ingredient Industry Survey

By Source :



Cow Milk

Buffalo Milk Goat Milk Camel Milk Yak Milk





By End User :



Infant

Adults Geriatric Population





By Application :



Brain and Cognitive Development

Immune Health Digestive Health Others



By Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

The MFGM ingredients market is highly consolidated with pioneer manufacturers aiming to secure dominance in the global market. Robust investments in research & development are driving consumer-oriented innovations in MFGM ingredients.

For instance, Arla foods developed the Lacprodan® MFGM-10 for infants, which provides specific lipids and proteins along with antibacterial & antiviral characteristics.



The MFGM ingredients market is at the introductory stage and offers ample opportunities to manufacturers for growth and innovation.

Fact.MR analysts would like to recommend manufacturers to focus on technological advancements for price reduction. Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships with end-use industries will guide product innovation in the market.

Get Customization on MFGM Ingredient Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7633

Key players in the MFGM Ingredient Market

Aarla Food Ingredients

ZMP (Fonterra)

Enfogrow A+

Friesland Campina Ingredients

Key Takeaways from MFGM Ingredient Market Study

The global milk fat globule membrane ingredients market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.3% and be reach US$ 234.4 million by 2032.

The market expanded at 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under source, cow milk dominates the market and is valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.

Europe led the global market with 30.2% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for MFGM ingredients is expected to increase at CAGRs of 9.4% and 12.8%, respectively, in Europe and North America.



Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Food & Beverages Domain-

Lactoferrin Market- The global Lactoferrin Market was estimated to be worth US$ 253.36 Million in the year 2022 and is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, 2022- 2032. By the end of 2032, the market is predicted to reach a global valuation of US$ 546.77 Million.

Whiskey Market- A new forecast by Fact.MR estimates that whiskey revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 108 Billion in 2031 with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%.

Marine Oil Market- The global marine oil market is estimated at USD 1,933.9 Million in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 2,802.3 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2032.

CBD Gummies Market- Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global CBD gummies market to surge exponentially at a prolific 28% CAGR throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Meat Substitute Market- Demand for meat substitutes was valued at US$ 10 Billion in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 13 Billion by the end of 2022, reflecting an annual increase worth 30%. Throughout the 2022-2032 assessment period, meat substitute sales are expected to surge astoundingly at a CAGR of 33.6% to reach US$ 235 Bn.

Rice Syrup Market- Global demand for rice syrup (volume) enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021 to reach 307.6 kilo tons. Overall, sales of rice syrup are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach a market valuation of US$ 1.09 Billion by the end of 2032.

Dietary Supplements Market- The global dietary supplements market is anticipated to secure a market value of US$D 163 Billion in 2022 and reach US$ 351 Billion by 2032. The projected growth rate is 8% during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be credited to increasing health awareness, the adoption of a healthy diet, and the increasing geriatric population.

Gelatin Market- The gelatin market is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The gelatin market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 5.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 3.1 Billion in 2021.

Coffee Roaster Market- The coffee roaster market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% by garnering a market value of US$ 701.24 Billion in 2032 from US$ 430.5 Billion in 2022. The market is significantly driven by the growing consumer inclination towards coffee consumption across the world.

Seed Coating Materials Market- Expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%, the global seed coating materials market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.74 billion in 2021 to US$ 3.41 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter