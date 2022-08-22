BuildingReports Announces a New Industry Milestone With Over 9 Million Inspections

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early August, the BuildingReports network of over 1,000 fire protection, life safety, security, and mechanical service providers recently surpassed the 9 millionth inspection milestone. Founded in 2000, BuildingReports provides mobile inspection applications and web-based reporting tools to help ensure critical facility assets are functioning properly and complying with applicable codes based on jurisdictional and occupancy type requirements.

To date, over 18.6 billion square feet of commercial and industrial floor space and over 630 million individual assets have been inspected or serviced using BuildingReports solutions. The pandemic put a strain on these industries, but the premier service companies that leverage contact-free technology continued to execute inspections despite several facility closures, allowing the uninterrupted delivery of required inspection documentation to the Authority Having Jurisdiction and stakeholders.

"We're proud to assist our partners in continuing to grow during what was a tough time for many while also ensuring the safety of people and property," said Jason Kronz, BuildingReports' president and chief technology officer. "This new milestone is truly a testament to these dedicated service providers and facility management professionals. Without their perseverance, the threat of critical facility assets failing in the event of an emergency could have put even more lives in danger."

In addition to ensuring that facility management professionals remained in compliance with code requirements since 2020, BuildingReports' back-end analytics allowed service providers to remotely monitor the performance of technicians in the field. The BuildingReports network of over 1,000 service members has been providing remote services for over two decades, including remote inspection submission, device merging, and other back-end operational capabilities intrinsic to BuildingReports' industry-leading ScanSeries and SaaS reporting services.

About BuildingReports

Building-safety compliance is critical to service companies, building owners, and fire and safety officials who are charged with safeguarding occupants. BuildingReports' mobile and online inspection reporting tools enable inspectors to accurately gather data on fire and life safety devices, ensuring these devices are working properly and meeting code requirements, as well as identifying necessary compliance actions through easily verifiable inspection reports. With over 9 million inspection reports to date—covering billions square feet of floor space in millions of buildings—BuildingReports has earned its reputation as the most trusted name in compliance reporting.

