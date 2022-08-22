Tampa School of Real Estate Takes Global Spotlight Helping Thousands Become Real Estate Agents in Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa School of Real Estate began in 2007 as a small local school teaching classes in the back of a real estate office. Today with over 25,000 students from every state and over 37 countries, TSRE leads the way in preparing students for the Florida real estate licensing exam.

But if you think back to 2007, it wasn't the best time for the real estate market. Despite that, 15 years ago Craig Carissimo taught the first class with no more than three students who became the first of many TSRE alumni. Craig had been previously teaching with another local school for some years, but was frustrated with the lack of preparation provided for his students future careers.

"In a changing real estate market, it's essential to have the right information to prepare for your new career," say Craig Carissimo. TSRE's mission is to be more than just a required class to get a real estate license.

"Over the years, TSRE has streamlined and simplified the real estate licensing process," says Jon Carissimo, TSRE director and a Florida state-certified real estate instructor who enjoys helping others understand the dynamics of the Florida real estate market. Jon had been involved behind the scenes early on at TSRE, but became licensed as an instructor in 2014 as the school opened their second location.

Several personalities have turned to the Tampa School of Real Estate to build their real estate empires. It was teaching a night class in South Tampa that Jon first met one of the future major TSRE success stories, Sharelle Rosado. You may know Sharelle from the Netflix series "Selling Tampa." Several cast members such as Ann-Sophie Petit, Rena Fraizer and Juawana Colbert are also proud TSRE alumni.

In addition to being recommended by Ryan Serhant of Bravo's Million Dollar Listing New York, Tampa School of Real Estate has had many students go on to fame such as Amina Stevens, who now stars in the HGTV series "First Timers Club." Even a VP of Zillow Group took the TSRE exam review before passing his exam. Brooke Hogan, daughter of famed Hulk Hogan, also took classes with TSRE and has gone on to build several real estate related businesses including some amazing Airbnb staging work on her Instagram.

"Selling real estate in Florida, especially in Tampa, is filled with success stories. Many people don't know how easy it can be to get a Florida real estate license. That's where Tampa School of Real Estate comes in," says Jon. The course can be completed in as little as a week and while many fear the state exam, TSRE's custom built exam prep tools that make up the PassFirstTry.com strategy has gained them a strong reputation.

Those who want to become a real estate agent or broker can enroll online or by contacting the TSRE team to get started. TSRE offers live online classes, self-guided text-based courses as well as it's latest instructor-led video-based class on demand. To stay up-to-date on how to grow, enhance, or start a real estate business visit Tampa School of Real Estate's YouTube and other social channels.

Contact Details

Business Name: TSRE | Tampa School of Real Estate

Contact Person: Jon Carissimo

Contact Email: hello@tsre.us

Contact Number: (813) 333-2676

Address: 18101 Highwoods Preserve Pkwy Suite 220, Tampa, Florida 33647

Website: https://tampaschoolofrealestate.com

Related Images











Image 1: Tampa School of Real Estate Graduates





Once just a local school, many students now take one of several different online programs including live and on demand classes.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment