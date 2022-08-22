Muin X Stanfield’s Give Back to National Day For Truth And Reconciliation

Toronto, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muin Clothing Co. has partnered with Stanfield’s Ltd. to produce an Indigenous, Made-in-Canada Orange t-shirt collection for this year’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, 2022, and will donate $1 from every purchase to the Na-mi-quai-ni-mak Fund (“I Remember Them” Fund.)

The orange t-shirts created by this collaboration are the culmination of an almost 2-year project between Muin Clothing Co. and Stanfield's Ltd. It aims to advance the process of Canadian reconciliation by bringing awareness to the healing journey of the Indigenous Peoples, redressing the legacy of residential schools and supporting the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR).

The collection includes multiple prints all designed by Derek Lewis, owner of Muin Clothing Co., and a treaty-holding Mi’kmaw who is an enrolled member of the Millbrook (We’kopekwit) First Nation located near Truro, Nova Scotia. The designs feature The Owl, Porcupine Quills and Two Feathers originating from Indigenous inspiration and representing a unique aspect of Indigenous tradition. “I find what is needed in Truth and Reconciliation today is a little wisdom and healing, so that is why I chose this animal for my 2022 offering for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation” Derek Lewis, owner of Muin Clothing Co., said about The Owl design.

Stanfield’s Ltd., a long-time trusted Canadian brand will manufacture the shirts and $1 from every purchase will go to the Na-mi-quai-ni-mak Fund, administered by the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. This fund provides grants to Survivors and Indigenous communities and is used to install plaques, healing gardens, carvings, reflection ponds, or Indigenous markers as well as support community-led gatherings and ceremonial activities. The orange t-shirt collection will be available on TheBay.com, stanfields.com, muinclothing.com and retail for $35.

About Muin Clothing Co.

Muin Clothing Co. is a heritage brand that tells the full story of Canada, those that were on the land first and those that came after. Created by Derek Lewis in 2018, this federally incorporated clothing company is a certified Indigenous company and a member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB). Muin Clothing Co. believes that it is possible for people of goodwill to have honest and difficult conversations that can start the healing process.

About Stanfield’s Ltd.

Stanfield’s Ltd. is best known for introducing Canada to long johns and unshrinkable underwear since its founding in 1856. One of Canada’s oldest manufacturers, today, the company continues to provide reliable, high-quality, comfortable clothing to Canadians home and abroad through a group of brands that include Stanfield’s, Stanfield’s FR, Life Liners, Elita, Hot Chilly’s and more. Stanfield’s remains a family run business (5th generation) dedicated to making life comfortable in communities the world over.

