CookinGenie Website Gets a New Makeover

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CookinGenie, a leading Ohio-based personal chef service provider, recently launched its newly redesigned website. The updated platform makes it even easier for customers to find the perfect chef for their needs and schedule an in-home dining experience. With a streamlined interface and enhanced search functionality, the new site provides a better user experience.

The new website design includes many improved features to make website navigation quicker and easier. Finding and picking the right personal chef and cuisines is also simpler. New features include:

Enhanced Navigation: The navigation UI of the website has been rebuilt from scratch to make the user journey simpler.

Smart Filters: New intelligent filters allow users to quickly narrow down the search result when choosing a particular chef, cuisine, or category.

New Shopping Cart Functionality: An improved experience streamlines adding and modifying orders and enhanced encryption improves security during checkout.

Responsive Web Design: Redesigned to be responsive, the site looks and behaves uniformly on all desktop and mobile devices.

Sabah Drabu, CEO and Co-Founder of CookinGenie, says, "The new cookingenie.com website is a major step forward in our mission to provide the best possible experience for our customers." She adds, "We have completely redesigned the site to be more user-friendly and informative, focusing on delivering the best user experience possible."

"We are confident that these changes will help us serve our customers better and grow our business," says Drabu. "We encourage everyone to check out the new site and see how easy it is to book a personal chef."

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American spends 37.5 hours per week working. That leaves very little time for planning meals and preparing fresh food. Hiring a personal chef from a reliable service like CookinGenie can be a great alternative for busy individuals or families.

CookinGenie serves areas in the state of Ohio, using a network of trained and experienced chefs. With a large menu to choose from, CookinGenie is sure to offer all customers something to suit their taste. They operate on a flexible scheduling system that allows the choice of when and how often meals are cooked. CookinGenie also has pre-paid custom gift cards for various occasions. With rave customer reviews, CookinGenie is cooking up a storm in the areas of Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland.

George Zappas, the executive chef at CookinGenie, adds, "Our chef-on-demand service is a great way to enjoy restaurant-quality meals without having to leave the comfort of your own home. Our chefs will come to your home and cook the dishes you ordered, whether it's for a romantic dinner for two or a large family feast. Also, our chefs shop for fresh groceries before they arrive and clean up after themselves when they are done, so you can relax and enjoy your meal." Zappas goes on to say that the service is perfect for busy families or anyone who wants to enjoy restaurant-style dining for special occasions or small parties without having to step out. "Our chefs are highly skilled and experienced, so you can be sure that you're getting a sanitary and safe dining experience right in your home," he says. "And because we do all the work, you can just sit back, relax, and enjoy your evening."

About CookinGenie: CookinGenie is an online platform that allows customers to enjoy a customized culinary experience with a personal chef in the comfort of their home. Whether it is for a romantic dinner or a festive feast for a larger group, CookinGenie makes it easy to find the perfect chef for any meal. All chefs on the platform get vetted and approved by CookinGenie to ensure that customers always get a top-quality dining experience.

So, if you are tired of takeout and are ready to enjoy an exceptional dining experience, check out their new website (https://cookingenie.com).

