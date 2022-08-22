Sage appoints new Managing Director for Canada business

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has named Mark Hickman as the new Managing Director for Sage Canada, effective August 2, 2022. In this role, Mark will lead the evolution of Sage in Canada and help guide the company’s growth over the next several years.



Providing more than 20 years’ executive-level management experience, Mark arrives at Sage with rich and extensive knowledge of the channel, partner, and SMB landscapes in Canada.

Hickman has worked in a leadership capacity at APOLLO, Calligo, Tyler Technologies and WinMagic, where he consistently grew revenues and led teams in North America and globally. He is a UK native with strong familiarity of the Sage brand and reputation globally.

“We are thrilled to have Mark join the Canada leadership team and know his passion for people and strong track record of success will position us to grow and scale the Canadian business,” said Aziz Benmalek, President, Sage North America. “I look forward to Mark boldly leading the Canadian region, helping colleagues thrive, supporting partners and meeting customer needs to help their business flow,” he concluded.



“I could not be more excited to join a world-class SaaS organization such as Sage,” remarked Mark Hickman, Managing Director, Sage Canada. “What sets Sage apart is its commitment to providing innovative, industry-leading products and support for customers, while championing important causes through Sage Foundation. I believe Canadian small and medium businesses are poised for growth and Sage is ready to help them succeed,” he concluded.



About Sage



Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at https://www.sage.com/en-ca/