Windsor Fashions Launches Dai Time Homecoming Edit

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its collaboration with fashion and lifestyle content creator Dai Time. The Windsor x @officiallydaitime Homecoming Edit is the second in a series of influencer collections co-curated around the occasion; styles are now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.



Homecoming is one of the first special occasions in a young woman’s life that she gets to dress up for, and as the ultimate destination for girls looking to find their dream Homecoming look, Windsor offers a wide selection of short dresses and on-trend gowns in stunning hues and flattering silhouettes. This time, the brand tapped Dai Time to curate an edit of her top ten Homecoming dresses , shoes , jewelry and additional accessories for completing any head-to-toe Homecoming outfit .

Dai Time carefully selected an assortment of styles that she hopes girls across the country will wear when making unforgettable memories with their friends, all while looking and feeling their best. One of Dai Time’s favorites is the Sparkle Party Sequin One-Shoulder Mini Dress , a dazzling silhouette that comes in a vibrant royal blue. Another style Dai Time selected for the girls that are looking for less sparkle is the Sabrina Satin Lace-Up Party Dress , a sleek, fitted skater silhouette that’s available in a soft sage or elegant burgundy colorway.

Dai Time is a singer, social media influencer, and entrepreneur known for her songs “Best Friend” and “Hair Bows and Skates.” Originally from Georgia, Dai Time moved to Los Angeles to expand her content creation and Snapchat weekly teen talk show. Dai Time is currently working on her magazine, Dai Time, and traveling the United States promoting her children's book, My Tutu. This collection marks Dai Time and Windsor’s first partnership.

In addition to Dai Time’s edit, Windsor is offering over 1,000 Homecoming attire options this season, with over 550 dresses on the brand’s site that are under $50 and over 450 dresses in between $50 and $100. Whether it’s a show stopping dress, such as the Livia Sequin Mesh Mermaid Dress , or a subtly glamorous piece like the Sheer Appeal Sleeveless Skater Dress , the selection captures a mix of traditional dresses that prove to be timeless favorites year over year, in addition to looks with new features and captivating colors. Additionally, Windsor’s Homecoming accessories, including the glitzy and unique Spiral Rhinestone Stiletto Heels , and the fun Dose of Glam Sphere Rhine Clutch , are essential for topping off any Homecoming dance look.

Dai Time’s 2022 Homecoming Collection is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0547674-f77c-437d-9f16-801a340a8218