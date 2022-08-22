MAQ introduces the new services of Real Estate Development in the crypto industry.

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the latest expansion, MAQ takes the initiative of launching a Real Estate Development. MAQ And the Real Estate Development. MAQ is a community project that endeavors to establish trust between real estate buyers and sellers worldwide.





It also provides the following benefits for the convenience of its holders and users:

MAQ eases the financial transactions and payments of holders.

The company enables MAQ holders to benefit from the opportunity to make a profit by purchasing and renting a physical property using currency generated from a percentage deducted from each buy and sell order.

As e-contracts and blockchain technology are becoming increasingly prevalent all over the world, real estate purchasing, and selling are taking a revolutionary route by resorting to cryptocurrency tokens to facilitate such transactions. For such purposes, however, real estate sellers and buyers need to use a specialized and secure cryptocurrency, where investors can buy and sell real estate promptly, securely, and without any kind of exhausting bureaucratic procedures. Therefore, MAQ is created.

Moreover, MAQ offers its clients with a verifiable record of property data through both the immutable ledger known as the blockchain as well as the utilization of NFT certificates to prove ownership.

By implementing real estate asset tokenization, the team is protecting investors while also providing a faster transaction process, reduced and verifiable fees, and digital certifications in the form of NFTs with their own marketplace.

The MAQ platform adopts blockchain technology to curb safety problems by allowing listing on an immutable decentralized network. It enables its holders to discover the first real estate token that will allow them to buy and sell real estate on the crypto market.

MAQ and the Real Estate Development offers the exclusive crypto features for its holders:

AUTO-REFLECTIONS

5% fee of each transaction is redistributed to token holders. That means people can earn more MAQ by holding them in their wallet. It is imperative to note that centralized exchanges/wallets may not apply on tokenomics.

Burn and BUY BACK

The strategic plan of MAQ and the Real Estate Development is to buy physical real estate and use cash flow to support MAQ monthly. Also, the team of experts behind the MAQ is going to monthly reduce the available amount of MAQ tokens by adopting a buy-back policy.

LOCKED LIQUIDITY

The initial LP tokens locked.

About MAQ Token:

MAQ token is a deflationary token so as it becomes more scarce, then the MAQ in the wallets of MAQ’s holders and users and hence, it will become more valuable.

This system encourages investors to keep tokens and gain benefits from market transactions!

People can generate passive income and avoid large price drops due to massive asset sales since whales are rewarded for holding on to their tokens and can avoid paying too much in taxes by keeping their money on the platform!

MAQ Token is reflective, which means it returns a 5% percentage of every transaction to its holders. In other words, each holder is rewarded by generating transaction fees and then redistributing a percentage of those costs.

There is also a 3% tax rate that will go into the Assets wallet. In addition to that, the company plans to use these fees to buy properties and rent to generate cash flow. The cash flow will be used to buy and burn the token so that the value of the MAQ coin continues to increase exponentially.

Furthermore, MAQ and the Real Estate Development (white paper is released with many languages ENGLISH, CHINESE, RUSSIAN, ARABIC, POLISH ) MORE details on website..

MAQ is the next step for the global market, intending users and people who are interested in real estate and development and cryptography, must visit the official website for more updates. Join the Telegram or Twitter to connect with the MAQ’s community and witness the MAQ Phenomenon.

