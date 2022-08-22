Serial Entrepreneur Gallant Dill Acquires USANews.com to Launch His Own Media Empire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallant Dill, CEO of acquirely.com, just purchased USANews.com for a staggering amount of money. He plans to create a non-biased updated news and entertainment platform that people can actually enjoy going to.

How USANews.com plans on being different is by keeping politics off the site and bringing fun content in bite sized pieces that are easy to consume.

"The goal for USA News is to give everyone a chance to enjoy all the latest and greatest updates of what's happening here in the United States. This will be a site ran by the largest influencers in the world. No other site like this currently exists," said Dill.

USANews.com hopes to be fully up and running by January 2023.

To find out more about USANews.com, you can reach out to the company by email at PR@USANews.com.

About Gallant Dill

Gallant Dill is an award winning serial entrepreneur who has trained over 7,000 entrepreneurs world wide and has spoken on some of the worlds largest stages like 10X Growth Con. Currently, he is the CEO of Acquirely Holdings (acquirely.com) a company that buys and sells businesses.

_________________________________

USA News (USANews.com)

Jessica Williams

Media Journalist

PR@USANews.com

Related Images











Image 1: USA News (USANews.com)





USA News (USANews.com)









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment