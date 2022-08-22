TidalScale Announces Availability of Software-Defined Server Technology in AWS Marketplace

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TidalScale, the industry leader in software-defined server technology, today announced that it is now live and available in the AWS Marketplace, making it even easier to try, deploy and run TidalScale without a long-term commitment.



TidalScale software solution "glues" AWS EC2 bare metal instances together so that they function as a single larger system. The software accomplishes this by aggregating the cores, memory, and I/O of multiple physical servers, virtualizing these resources, and then presenting them as a unified software-defined server to the operating system. This software-defined server delivers in-memory performance for high-value workloads such as databases, analytics, or simulations. TidalScale requires no changes to applications or operating systems and is deployable within minutes.

“While the AWS Marketplace listing is new, TidalScale has been humming on AWS for some time,” said TidalScale CEO Gary Smerdon. “In April, we announced that TidalScale is available on AWS to support enterprise customers’ efforts to create and deploy servers of virtually any size in just minutes, all while offering scalability and reliability while minimizing costs.”

As Tom Soderstrom, Director of Chief Technologists, AWS Worldwide Public Sector said, “We are pleased to work with TidalScale to make its software-defined server technology available on AWS. With its objective to aggregate the resources of multiple bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances into a single virtual server, TidalScale on AWS aims to provide customers with the flexibility to tailor their on-demand compute infrastructure for compute-and-memory-intensive workloads.”

AWS Marketplace is a digital storefront that AWS customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services that customers need to build solutions and run their businesses. Anyone with an AWS account can now purchase TidalScale’s award winning software-defined server technology through their AWS account in just a few clicks. This removes the barrier of new contracts or legal hassles when starting your journey to the era of software-defined servers.

Resources

About TidalScale, Inc.

TidalScale is the industry leader in software-defined server technology. TidalScale has been recognized in: Gartner Cool Vendors, CIO Review’s Most Promising SAP and Oracle Solution Providers, CRN’s Top 50 Software-Defined Data Center Leaders, Red Herring’s Global Top 100, IDC Innovators, and more. TidalScale is privately held with backing from Bain Capital, HWVP, AspenwoodVC, Sapphire Ventures, Forte Ventures, Infosys, SK Hynix, Citrix, and Samsung. Learn more at: https://www.tidalscale.com.