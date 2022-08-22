Incorta Extends Platform Agility and Extensibility, Unveils New Brand Identity at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gartner Data & Analytics Summit -- Incorta , the real-time business analytics company, today announced several new data applications, its marketplace for applications and components, new extensibility features, and a new brand identity at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022. The newly released data applications further extend the reach and agility of Incorta and the new Incorta Marketplace opens the door to customizations and packaged solutions from partners and the community. General availability of the Incorta component SDK (software development kit) along with an expanding list of data connectors and data destinations bolster the platform's openness and extensibility. The company’s new brand identity pays homage to the flexibility and simplicity made possible by Incorta’s unique architectural design and exemplifies the platform’s ability to inspire and enable unlimited data curiosity.



“Companies desperately want to become more agile and data-driven, but they are often hamstrung by outdated data engineering methods and tools, some almost 30 years old,” said Scott Jones, Incorta CEO. “Incorta makes it 100x easier for IT teams to solve for data access and self-service, with agility, scalability and security. And now, our expanding marketplace of data applications and custom components further shortens the distance between data and insights for our customers.”

With today’s announcement, Incorta is releasing new and improved data applications , including:

Workday (Workforce and Compensation)

Oracle EBS and Cloud ERP (Financials and Supply Chain)

SAP ECC (Financials and Supply Chain)

Oracle EBS and Cloud ERP (Human Capital Management)

The company is also opening the door to partner and community contributions for Incorta’s growing marketplace, which includes analytic content packaged as data applications and custom components, such as visualizations and controls for dashboards. Early contributions include a data application from Incorta partner Perficient for financial planning, budgeting and consolidation against Oracle Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), and Incorta partner Dilytics for process manufacturing based on Oracle Process Management (OPM).

Incorta’s extensibility story continues to grow with the addition of new components to the marketplace that are built using the Incorta component SDK providing almost unlimited flexibility and customization. The component SDK joins the connector SDK which developers can leverage to create new data connectors that augment the 50+ supported connectors delivering access to over 240 data sources. The Incorta SDKs, SQL interfaces, APIs and multi-language code notebooks make building customized analytic applications on the Incorta platform a great experience for developers.

In conjunction with these latest updates to the Incorta platform, the company also unveiled a new brand identity. Now live across all Incorta digital properties, including a fully redesigned website , the new identity brings openness, connectivity and curiosity to the forefront of Incorta’s visual design and messaging. It brings to life the spirit of Incorta by representing the platform as a playground for unlimited data curiosity.

To learn about Incorta’s revolutionary approach to data and analytics including Direct Data Mapping®, Incorta data applications, the Incorta component SDK, and how the platform enables operational analytics, business agility and data curiosity, join Incorta product experts for a webinar on September 21 at 9 a.m. PT | 12 p.m. ET or visit the company’s booth at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2022 in Orlando, FL on August 22-24.

