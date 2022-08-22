ReturnQueen Expands to Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas is the latest lucky city—and the third in Texas—to be serviced by ReturnQueen, the nation's white glove on-demand mobile-app-based online return concierge.

Disrupting returns as Dallasites know them, ReturnQueen's new city-wide pickup service eliminates all of the traditional online return process pain points—including boxing and packing items, printing labels and shipping the merchandise back to the retailer.

For as little as $9 per pickup—or $19 per month for unlimited pickups—users can enjoy dropping their items for return by their front door, and the company's "purple nation" of drivers will haul, pack, label and return all unwanted items back to the retailer.

The best part? It's all done with a few quick taps on the ReturnQueen mobile app, available for both iOS and Android. Here, users can view all of their online purchases and refunds, and easily schedule items for pick up and return.

"Dallas was a natural choice as the next rollout for ReturnQueen due to its population size, with Dallas-Forth Worth being the fourth largest metropolitan city in the United States. We are excited for our continued growth throughout the United States and specifically Texas. Dallas is now the third hub for ReturnQueen, following neighbors Austin and Houston. We look forward to servicing the great communities around Dallas with this new innovative and convenient service for many years to come," says Michael Katz, CEO of ReturnQueen.

ReturnQueen currently encompasses over 8,000 U.S. zip codes with ongoing plans for major expansion as new return hubs launch across the country. The first-to-market of its kind, ReturnQueen will also continue to rapidly evolve its service offerings to ensure users are truly able to return anything, from anywhere, wholly embodying the slogan, "Returns Made Easy."

Current Service Areas:

Atlanta

Austin

Boston

Charlotte

Chicago

Dallas

Houston

Miami

Los Angeles

Nashville

New Jersey

New York City

Philadelphia

Phoenix

Raleigh Durham

Silicon Valley

Tampa

