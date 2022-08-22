KRTL Holding Group Inc’s Accomplishments and Operational Description

Lakewood, CO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRTL Holding Group, Inc., has achieved a long list of accomplishments in its first months of operation. Our company completed the steps necessary to acquire the KRTL stock symbol, which is now actively trading (OTCMKTS: KRTL). The shares issued to date reflect our corporate creation and its new identity, and we cancelled a total of 6,676,668 common shares in the process. To maximize the success for our long-term strategic objectives, we have reorganized our operational structure, including adding in-house counsel and developed key strategic partnerships. We are currently involved in several promising negotiations and are focused on achieving the best results for our shareholders. We are a pragmatic group with ambitious goals, but strategic in our development. KRTL has already engaged 27 executives and advisors between our parent company and its subsidiaries.

Our biotechnology-focused subsidiary, KRTL Biotech, Inc., has recruited a talented new CEO, Daniel Ball , who brings substantial experience and business acumen that has opened exciting new opportunities. As one of his first initiatives, he has established a strategic relationship for the deployment of a revolutionary new extraction technology under KRTL's newly launched Greentech division, which is designed to disrupt the existing cannabis and hemp extraction industry. We also hired a highly qualified Chief Science Officer, Dr. Malcolm Leissring , who has the expertise needed to spearhead our research efforts and guide them towards the successful completion of preclinical and clinical trials. Through our relationships, KRTL Biotech has established approvals for psilocybin and cannabidiol (CBD) trials in South Korea. KRTL Biotech is in the process of obtaining other approvals in Korea to add to our clinical trial portfolio, some of which may be the first of their kind in all of Asia. We are in now in the process of creating two strategic divisions within KRTL Biotech to better assist in the development of these and other projects.

Kai Kim, the CEO of our wholly owned subsidiary, KRTL International Corp., through his extensive network of contacts in Korea, has succeeded in placing our company in a unique position as an official Foreign Advisor to the Special Free Zone in Gyeongbuk Province , a government-approved, regulation-free zone designated to promote the country’s emerging cannabis industry, opening countless opportunities . He obtained this privilege by strategically partnering KRTL with proper non-governmental organizations (NGOs), universities, and foundations. Mr. Kim has extensive contacts in the private sector inside Korea, as well, and we expect considerable opportunities to emerge from these relationships. KRTL International is also negotiating opportunities in other parts of the globe, including Canada and Bolivia.

About KRTL Holding Group, Inc.

We are a holding company interested in diversifying risk and accessing new markets. The Company operates its wholly owned subsidiaries, KRTL Biotech, Inc. and KRTL International Corp., with precision and excellence and continues to create and strengthen the KRTL reputation. This allows KRTL Holding Group, Inc. to capitalize on any range of investment opportunities. Our organization values collaboration and emphasizes a transparent work environment. Additional information on KRTL is available online at www.krtlholding.com and www.krtl-icc.com and www.krtlbiotech.com .

