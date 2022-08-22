Stanley Pittman Recipient of 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Stanley Pittman, Managing Principal of Eigen X LLC, as a 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100. The Titan 100 recognizes Philadelphia's Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2022 Philadelphia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 70,000 individuals and generate over $14 billion dollars in annual revenues.

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of Philadelphia's business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation," says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Prior to founding Eigen X, Stan was a Partner and Consulting practice leader for SMART Business Consulting which was acquired by Grant Thornton in March 2011. Prior to SMART, Stan was a Partner in the technology practice at Andersen Worldwide. Earlier in his career, he was an engineer for what is now GE Water and Process Technologies. Stan holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Drexel University.

"I am honored to be added to this group of business leaders. Eigen X was founded to address the growing needs for advanced deployment of cloud based solutions like Salesforce and Tableau. Our primary focus has been to build a work environment that was a 'Best Place to Work' for technical talent at all levels. Despite the challenges presented by the past several years, our flexible work structure and strong team dynamics have allowed us to continue our growth curve in a hybrid remote work and in-office environment while maintaining the high quality of delivery our clients expect from us.

"Many Eigen X employees have prior experience in large, global organizations and desire to maintain a better work-life balance and an empowering environment where they can grow at their own pace. We combine the best of the large consulting model (great training, delivery methodology, and career development) with the nimble, people-focused, flexible work arrangement approach of a technology start-up," said Stanley Pittman, Managing Principal and founder of Eigen X.

"On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Philadelphia community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance that in many cases have not only local but national and international reach. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says W. Bradley Baturka, Mid Atlantic Leader and Partner at Wipfli.

