NSAV Retains Leading Investment Banking Firm, MD Global Partners

London, England, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc . (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that the Company has engaged leading Manhattan-based investment banking firm, MD Global Partners (MD Global), to act as its exclusive general financial advisor for strategic corporate planning and investment banking services. Since inception, MD Global has an aggregate deal value of over $4 billion and has completed 200+ deals across 20 countries. MD Global is registered with the SEC as a broker dealer and is a member of FINRA ( https://brokercheck.finra.org/firm/summary/140988 ) and SIPC. With MD Global’s reputation as a trusted advisor over multiple industries all over the world, NSAV will be leveraging their capabilities to maximize shareholder interests.

MD Global’s veteran dealmakers have 100+ years of experience in technology investment banking, capital markets and entrepreneurship and a deep understanding of the market forces, competitive dynamics and valuation parameters of several high-growth, technology market segments. The firm advises clients across all major industry sectors.

MD Global has 4 geographic locations to serve its clients around the globe and its professionals speak 10 languages, which is vital, as 50% of the firm’s deals are cross border. NSAV management believes MD Global is the perfect firm to take the Company to the next level.

MD Global Partners website can be accessed at; http://mdgpartners.com/

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “NSAV is thrilled to engage MD Global to assist us with critical strategic decisions. Their leadership has the right credentials to assist entrepreneurial driven public companies in raising growth capital and advising on potential strategic acquisitions."

NSAV's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at: info@nsavholdinginc.com

