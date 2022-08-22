Onclave Networks Named as a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Operational Technology Security

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onclave Networks, Inc., a leader in Zero Trust network security leveraging disruptive technology, has been named a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security. The Onclave TrustedPlatform™ identifies and cryptographically secures OT/IoT workloads on IT networks across all industries.

Operational technology security products and services continue to evolve rapidly. Gartner's 2022 Market Guide for Operational Technology "provides security and risk management leaders with an overview of the state of the OT security market and recommendations to leverage the evolving landscape of available OT security offerings."

In the guide, Gartner analysts Katell Thielemann, Wam Voster, Barika Pace, and Ruggero Contu note that "As operational technology (OT) continues to connect to IT systems, and newly designed cyber-physical systems (CPS) are deployed, OT security is evolving from network-centric security to CPS asset-centric security."

"The adoption of OT and IoT across all industries continues to grow rapidly because these devices provide enormous benefits to businesses, governments and consumers," said Don Stroberg, CEO of Onclave Networks. "However, while these devices and systems use IT networks, they are not often visible by IT network security solutions, lack encryption, and have security vulnerabilities that can be exploited by bad actors. As a result, there is a greater need for Operational resilience and to centralize governance for all OT, IoT, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and Industrial Control Systems (ICS)."

According to Gartner, CPS platforms have become "a center of gravity." "Initial platform features centered around asset discovery, visibility and network topology. However, as vendors have continued to add new features to these platforms, they have become CPS protection platforms. Features now available include threat intelligence (TI), vulnerability management, risk scoring or secure remote access."

"One of the great differentiators of Onclave's TrustedPlatform™ is that it provides a network overlay that goes beyond traditional microsegmentation by cryptographically securing OT and IoT workloads on IT networks," said Stroberg. "By identifying each segment and wrapping it in cryptographically secure enclaves, we secure the pathways from connected devices to the network, whether it is on-premise or in the cloud. This effectively stops attackers from using your most vulnerable systems to attack and gain access to your most critical infrastructure and data."

In addition to securing OT and IoT workloads, Onclave's TrustedPlatform™ provides internal management and automation of all identities, certificates and trust keys without the need of special training, agents or additional staff. This simplifies management and helps to lower costs.

"Onclave is honored to be named by Gartner as a Representative Vendor for Operational Technology Security," added Stroberg. "We believe it reinforces our solution's value to our customers as they work to provide greater network security for their organization as well as their own customer base."

Gartner clients can access the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Operational Technology Security by clicking here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Operational Technology Security, 4 August 2022

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Onclave Networks, Inc.

Onclave Networks, Inc. (McLean, Virginia) is a global cybersecurity leader securing new and legacy Operational Technology (OT) and IoT/IIOT devices, including those using 5G. Onclave dramatically reduces cyberattack surfaces, breaches, network complexity, and costly overhead created by shared infrastructure — enabling a more efficient and secure way to operate and communicate. Delivering an integrated solution based on Zero Trust microsegmentation and leveraging proven methodologies used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), Onclave is well-positioned to protect vulnerable endpoints across all sectors, on-premise and in the cloud. Onclave brings real trust to communications by securing networks from edge to cloud. For more information, visit our website, contact us or download our white papers.

