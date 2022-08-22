Lifeist Subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Launches Advertising Campaign on Disney Hulu XP Network

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences, Inc. (“Mikra”) has secured significant premium media inventory across the Disney Hulu XP advertising network, which includes Hulu, ESPN, and other Disney properties. The broader advertising campaign will launch on August 29.



“This is an exciting time for Lifeist,” said Meni Morim, CEO. “As the Mikra team has continued to solve supply chain issues and get ahead of increasing consumer demand, we’re starting to drive significant momentum within the United States from media, wholesale partners and other organic opportunities which I will be delighted to share in the coming several weeks.”

The full-length version of Mikra’s new commercial “Brand Anthem” can be seen here.

As previously announced, Mikra was featured in FMW Media Works’ New to The Street TV, introducing Mikra and CELLF™ to TV anchors and viewers across Bloomberg TV, Fox Business and NewsMax, most recently on August 11, viewable here.

Since launching CELLF, Mikra has received several favorable reviews in a number of lifestyle and wellness publications including Gear Patrol and The Gadget Flow viewable here and here.

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides U.S. customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, Australia’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health.

