Evita launches learn2earn courses to bring thousands of talents to web3

Structural unemployment hits developed countries. The US only has 5 million unemployed people and a few million open positions in tech at the same time. According to a Gartner report, the talent shortage is the most significant barrier to adopting 64% of new technologies.

By 2030, there will be a global human talent shortage of more than 85 million people, or roughly equivalent to the population of Germany. Unfortunately, getting a new profession is frustrating, and the existing online course approach doesn't work: the average course completion rate is only 4%.

Evita is the learn2earn university owned by students and mentors. People earn tokens as they progress in learning web3 professions and launching startups.

The tokens are used to unlock deeper educational programs and to represent a piece of the DAOs treasury. Evita helps students find web3 jobs or launch startups and engages people to help each other to learn and grow.

The course completion rate in Evita is 55%, almost x14 times better than the industry average. Here's how they achieve such extraordinary results:

Learn2earn: students earn tokens while learning. Gamification: smooth onboarding, leaderboards, quizzes, etc. Building better habits: the basic course requires only 15 mins/day. Mastermind groups: students coach each other, discuss and explore together. Real projects: executing grants & bounties or building their own startups.

Evita core team members have 10+ years of experience building alternative training processes for multi-billion banks, startup accelerators, state universities, and government bodies, with thousands of students.

Applications are open for three courses:

Web3 onboarding: for anyone interested in a deep web3 dive. Product-market fit: for the founders who want to launch and grow startups without investments and get to the seed round faster. Solidity: for the experienced web2 devs who want to dive into Solidity.

