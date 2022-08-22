QuisLex Partners with eBrevia by DFIN to Offer a Combined Solution for Seamless CLM Migration

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuisLex, a leading alternative legal services provider long recognized as a pioneer in the industry, and eBrevia by DFIN, a Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN) company and industry-leading provider of AI-powered contract analytics software, announce a strategic partnership designed to provide seamless contract life cycle management migration. The combined solution helps to alleviate the difficulties of CLM migration while ensuring an efficient and highly accurate process. QuisLex and eBrevia are exhibiting at ILTACON 2022 (August 21-25, 2022), where they will highlight the benefits of this partnership.



QuisLex contract services include review, analysis, abstraction, negotiation and life cycle management across multiple agreement types and industries. For corporations adopting a new CLM, without an automated tool the process of migrating documents from an existing system can be onerous and time-consuming. The exercise often involves evaluating which company contracts should be carried over onto the new platform and addressing any holes in the contract data collected by the current repository.

The QuisLex and eBrevia combined solution addresses the many challenges inherent in the CLM migration process. eBrevia by DFIN provides industry-leading AI-powered contract analytics software that speeds up contract review by 30-90% with a 10-60% increase in accuracy. Part of DFIN’s suite of solutions, eBrevia is ideal for large-scale contract review projects with applications ranging from due diligence in M&A transactions to audit/compliance work.

“The combination of eBrevia’s suite of APIs with QuisLex’s process, workflow and skilled legal personnel allows for a custom approach to handle the large amount of data processing and management involved in migrating to a new CLM,” says QuisLex director of sales operations and partnerships David Cochran. “Combining both our companies’ strengths in a single offering enables clients to complete a new CLM implementation more quickly and comprehensively than with a traditional, manual migration process, making eBrevia a valuable addition to our channel partner program.”

“By leveraging QuisLex’s well-known expertise in this area, this partnership enables us to offer enhanced value to our clients,” says Ned Gannon, president, eBrevia by DFIN. “Together with QuisLex, we are helping to streamline the CLM migration process, making it more seamless, efficient and cost-effective.”

When procuring a new CLM solution, many companies need assistance with migrating all the contracts from their current database to the new platform. It is not uncommon for the existing repository to be missing a significant amount of key contract data, so the gaps need to be filled to ensure a comprehensive migration of the required information. Ultimately, a streamlined approach to the process is needed to enhance the breadth and depth of contract data to be stored in the new CLM platform.

ILTACON 2022 will be held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center at National Harbor, Maryland, August 21-25. Conference attendees can visit eBrevia by DFIN in the exhibit hall at booth #217 and QuisLex at booth #732.

About QuisLex

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management and legal operations consulting. Our full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, legal technologists, statisticians and linguists work closely with our clients to reduce cost, mitigate risk and maximize efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry and proud to be recognized by the Association of Corporate Counsel as an ACC Value Champion, Chambers and Partners as a Band 1 Alternative Legal Service Provider, the New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. QuisLex is nationally certified by the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a minority business enterprise (MBE). To learn more, visit www.quislex.com.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. DFIN provides domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of its clients’ business and investment life cycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN’s end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at www.DFINsolutions.com or follow DFIN on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for QuisLex

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753