New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ethylene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries including details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects, 2021-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315787/?utm_source=GNW

Around 126 planned and announced Ethylene projects are expected to come online by 2026, predominantly in Asia followed by the Middle East over the upcoming years. Among countries, China is expected to lead Ethylene capacity additions by 2026, followed by the India and Iran. China Petrochemical Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp and Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Ethylene capacity outlook by region

- Global Ethylene outlook by country

- Ethylene planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Ethylene producers globally

- Global Ethylene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Ethylene capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ethylene plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Ethylene capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315787/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________