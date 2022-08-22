22nd Century Group (Nasdaq: XXII) to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Celebrates the Launch and Accelerated Expansion of VLN®, the Only Combustible Cigarettes Authorized by the FDA That “Helps You Smoke Less”



VLN® 95% Less Nicotine Cigarette Pilot in Chicago Exceeded Expectations, Will Hit Shelves in Colorado Next

BUFFALO, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 22nd Century Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XXII), a leading agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to improving human health with reduced nicotine tobacco, hemp/cannabis, and hops advanced plant technologies, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, August 26, 2022, celebrating the launch of VLN®, the only combustible cigarette authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that “Helps You Smoke Less”. The Company’s 95% reduce nicotine content cigarette pilot in Chicago has exceeded expectations, leading the Company to accelerate and expand its launch plans to the state of Colorado.

“We are thrilled to offer the first and only reduced nicotine content cigarette that truly helps adult smokers smoke less – a statement that the FDA even includes as part of our product label. Our VLN® pilot program in Chicago has confirmed the market’s interest in VLN® as adult smokers look for new tools to help them smoke less, an important step to improving overall public health. Based on the better-than-expected results of our pilot, we are accelerating our launch plans and commencing sales in the state of Colorado through multiple partners committed to helping us offer adult smokers a real choice, a product that can help them smoke less,” said John J. Miller, President of 22nd Century’s Tobacco Business.

