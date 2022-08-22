Registration Now Open for Tribe Public’s Webinar Event "The Important Role For Inhalation Therapy In Oncology" Featuring The Management Team From Atossa Therapeutics on August 25, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious disease with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that Atossa’s CEO, Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., and Kyle Guse, GC & CFO will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event that is scheduled to begin at 8am pacific/11am eastern on Thursday, August 25th. During this complimentary event, Atossa management will speak new opportunities for its inhalation therapy, AT-H201, to potentially treat lung injury caused by cancer treatment and will be available for a Q&A session focused on Atossa’s research programs and future development. To join the complimentary event, please register at ATOSAUG25.TribePublic.com. Once registered, Tribe members may then send their questions for Atossa’s management to research@tribepublic.com. Tribe Public’s Managing Member, John F. Heerdink, Jr., will host the event.



About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need in oncology and infectious diseases with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19.

About Tribe Public LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA-based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. Tribe’s events focus on issues that the Tribe’s members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams and experts from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness of their products, progress, and plans. Tribe members primarily include Institutions, Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, Accredited Investors, Sell Side Analysts, and members of media. Tribe Members are encouraged to express their interest in speakers at the Tribe Public website via the Tribe’s FREE “Wish List” process. Visit Tribe Public’s Website http://www.tribepublic.com/ to join the Tribe and express your interests today.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc.

Kyle Guse, General Counsel and Chief Financial Officer

kyle.guse@atossainc.com



