Skin Imaging Systems Market predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 7% by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global skin imaging systems market reached US$ 203.5 Mn at the end of 2021 and it expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Demand for skin diagnostic techniques is continuously rising with increased focus of the population on improving their beauty and physical appearance.



Companies are highly focused on improving their manufacturing and product development with the help of innovative techniques. Technological advancements such as total body 3-dimensional (3D) photography make a digital 3D avatar of the patient’s skin where skin lesions are monitored across the body in one go.

Moreover, governments are taking initiatives for funding skin diagnostics.

For instance, the Australian Centre of Excellence in Melanoma Imaging and Diagnosis (ACEMID) has funded AUD 10 Mn for the installation of 15 3D total-body photography systems across Australia to revolutionize the early detection of melanoma.





Over the past few years, healthcare has seen the trend of fast-paced diagnosis, treatment, and recovery. Rising demand for better products in skin imaging provides manufacturers with numerous possibilities for growth and development.

Rise in disposable income is another important growth factor for the skin imaging systems market. People tend to invest in improving their external appearance to boost their confidence socially. The urge to invest in skin disorder diagnosis and treatment has increased with increasing awareness among population.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Face imaging systems hold 62.3% market share, by product, in 2022.

Skin cancer diagnostics, by indication, holds around 15% market share.

Dermascopy, by technology, is expected to account for 27.3% share of the global skin imaging systems market in 2022.

By end user, independent dermatology clinics will continue to lead the market with an estimated revenue share of 31.4% in 2022.

Around 33% of the global market share, by region, is currently accounted for by North America.





“Rising aging population and increasing incidence of skin disorders will drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players are launching new products, strategically acquiring competitor firms, and getting certified by regulatory authorities for their new products to expand their businesses. These factors are having a positive impact on the skin imaging systems market.

In June 2022, Barco’s Demetra skin imaging systems business partnered with MediPortal, a Belgium-based healthcare software developer.

In July 2020, BOMTECH ELECTRONICS CO. Ltd launched an SMP digital device.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the skin imaging systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product type (full body imaging systems (whole body imaging systems, height adjustable image scanners, portable table-top image scanners), face imaging systems (height adjustable image scanners, portable table-top image scanners, hand-held image scanners), dermascopy imaging (digital dermascopes, high-resolution dermascopes) , software), indication (skin cancer diagnostics, skin rejuvenation, acne, wart, hair health and removal, psoriasis, dark spots, wrinkles and pores, injectable, face lifts, rhinoplasty, surgical planning, pigmented lesions, plastic and reconstructive surgery, vitiligo, others), technology (ultrasound imaging, optical coherence tomography, confocal microscopy, dermascopy, total body photography, others), and end user (hospitals, independent dermatology clinics, dermatology clinic chains, aesthetic clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

