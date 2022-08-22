Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 33 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 12/8/2022 379,768 545.46 207,150,135 Monday, 15 August 2022 223 555.00 123,765 Tuesday, 16 August 2022 221 549.00 121,329 Wednesday, 17 August 2022 0 - - Thursday, 18 August 2022 0 - - Friday, 19 August 2022 0 - - In the period 15/8/2022 - 19/8/2022 444 552.01 245,094 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 19/8/2022 380,212 545.47 207,395,229 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,900,936 treasury shares corresponding to 7.45% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

