Generation USA Partners with St. Louis Community College on Digital Marketing Analyst Program

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation USA and St. Louis Community College have partnered together to bring St. Louis-area individuals access to their tuition-free, fully online digital marketing analyst program.

As part of the Verizon Skill Forward initiative, a workforce development initiative aimed at preparing individuals for jobs of the future, the program offers students the opportunity to develop the skills needed to be successful digital marketing analysts - from the technical knowledge to the soft skills that will help them achieve their potential.

After completing the program and taking an exam, students can earn both Google Analytics IQ and Facebook Blueprint certifications. Graduates will have the opportunity to explore different learning outcomes like apprenticeships, internships, continuing education or full-time employment. This program is part of Generation USA's Training Accelerator programs.

"The digital marketing analyst training program at St. Louis Community College gives students the opportunity to become part of an existing and in-demand career by obtaining both the technical and leadership skills that lead to highly recognized industry credentials and full-time employment. We are excited to partner with Generation USA on this short-term accelerated training program," said Lesley English-Abram, manager of community services, STLCC.

"We're thrilled to partner with St. Louis Community College to help its students and community create a unique new pathway to career success," said Emily Schaffer, Generation USA CEO. "The digital marketing analyst program will not only provide students with the knowledge and skills needed for careers in the digital marketing and social media industry, but it will also allow them to explore other creative opportunities to help invest with these new skills to the local community."

The Verizon Skill Forward initiative, designed in partnership with Generation USA, provides free online training to individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, as well as those facing job displacement due to automation or challenges caused by the pandemic.

In addition to the digital marketing analyst program, Generation USA offers a myriad of online reskilling programs that provide free resources, access to multiple career pathways and full-time employment opportunities in high-demand technology sectors.

About Generation

Generation is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally and three times as many were underemployed — and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high demand and 40% of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

About St. Louis Community College

Established in 1962, St. Louis Community College is the largest community college district in Missouri and one of the largest in the United States. STLCC has four campuses: Florissant Valley, Forest Park, Meramec and Wildwood. The College annually serves more than 50,000 students through credit courses, continuing education, and workforce development programs. For more information about STLCC, visit stlcc.edu.

About Citizen Verizon

Citizen Verizon is the company's responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Citizen Verizon empowers Verizon to deliver on its mission to move the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillars of Digital Inclusion, Climate Protection and Human Prosperity, the company's responsible business goals include providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030, supporting 1 million small businesses with resources to help them thrive in the digital economy by 2030, achieving net zero emissions in its operations by 2035, and preparing 500,000 individuals for jobs of the future by 2030. Learn more at CitizenVerizon.com.



Media Contact

Dan Johnson

dan.johnson@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment