Sectigo Exhibits at Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2022

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that it is exhibiting and speaking at the Gartner Identity & Access Management Summit 2022 this week in Las Vegas, Nev.

The summit, which begins today, brings together the industry’s leading senior experts pushing the bounds of Identity and Access Management (IAM). This year’s summit theme, “Securing Constant Change: Enabling Resilient Business,” is meant to empower IAM teams to support ongoing change driven by the continued evolution of technology best practices, organizational priorities, user expectations, and opportunities and threats.

Sectigo (booth #519) is a Platinum Exhibitor of the summit and will showcase its latest innovations to help enterprises of all sizes establish and maintain digital trust for human and machine identities, including:

Public key infrastructure (PKI) certificate and crypto lifecycle management

Cloud and multicloud certificate orchestration and automation

Open and interoperable single platform admin Supporting Gartner’s Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture



Sectigo’s CSO & CISO Advisor David Mahdi, a former Gartner VP analyst and identity cryptography and cybersecurity visionary, joins the lineup of speakers at the summit. In his session, Mahdi will discuss why interoperability, openness, and transparency are now critical capabilities for all products/services in the identity, cybersecurity, and PKI markets in order to pave the way for CISOs, CIOs, and their enterprises. Mahdi will present:

Digital Trust & the Cybersecurity Mesh: A Call for Openness & Interoperability: 4:30 pm PDT, tomorrow[NW1] ; Many CISOs and IAM leaders are doing their jobs with numerous siloed and incompatible solutions. Consolidation is a powerful approach but it’s simply not possible when many vendors use closed and proprietary solutions. With the volume of digital identities growing exponentially, businesses need a modern approach to secure and manage their identities across complex IT infrastructures. Mahdi will discuss the new ways to establish digital trust for human and machine identities leveraging Gartner’s Cybersecurity Mesh, and how to gain visibility and lifecycle control for those identities.

“Vendor and product consolidation continue to be a major topic for CISOs and CIOs. At Sectigo, we’re leading that charge, innovating human and machine identity management solutions that break down those existing silos to enable orchestration,” Mahdi said. “Sectigo is pleased to be a Platinum Exhibitor of the Gartner IAM Summit, among the best in the industry driving forward these critical discussions.”

Sectigo was also recently included in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity, 2022. Sectigo is named a Sample Vendor under IoT Authentication in this Hype Cycle report.

