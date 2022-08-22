Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

22 August 2022

PDMR Shareholding

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed that Matt Currie, Investment Director at Seneca Partners, the Company’s Investment Manager, has subscribed for 11,428 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 29 October 2021, at a price of 87.5p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Matt Currie is beneficially interested in 16,428 B Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's B Shares and 0% of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 0.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Matt Currie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Investment Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc b) LEI 213800VP9N3LOQZ22441 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument B Ordinary Shares of 1p each b) Identification code ISIN: GB00BG13MH08 c) Nature of the transactions Acquisition through public offer for subscription d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 87.5p



Volume: 11,428 e) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price As for d) above f) Date of the transactions 22 August 2022 f) Place of the transactions Off-market

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk