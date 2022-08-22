PDMR Shareholding

Haydock, UNITED KINGDOM

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the "Company")

22 August 2022

PDMR Shareholding

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (LSE: SVCT) announces that it has been informed that Matt Currie, Investment Director at Seneca Partners, the Company’s Investment Manager, has subscribed for 11,428 new B Ordinary Shares of 1p each (“B Shares”), as part of the Company’s Offer for Subscription announced on 29 October 2021, at a price of 87.5p per B Share.

Following this subscription, Matt Currie is beneficially interested in 16,428 B Shares, representing 0.09% of the Company's B Shares and 0% of the Company’s Ordinary Shares, which in total represents 0.06% of the total voting rights in the Company (which include the Company’s Ordinary Shares).

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) NameMatt Currie
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusInvestment Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameSeneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
b)LEI213800VP9N3LOQZ22441
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentB Ordinary Shares of 1p each
b)Identification codeISIN: GB00BG13MH08
c)Nature of the transactionsAcquisition through public offer for subscription
d)Price(s) and volume(s)Price: 87.5p

Volume: 11,428
e)Aggregated information

-  Aggregated volume

-  Price		As for d) above
f)Date of the transactions22 August 2022
f)Place of the transactionsOff-market

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk