Finally, It’s Fall at Ziggi’s Coffee

Mead, Colo., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fall at Ziggi’s Coffee has arrived just in time to get wrapped up in everything this season brings. They have a pumpkin-packed lineup of fall products that are sure to evoke that quintessential fall feeling all season long. Whether you are looking to sip on that classic pumpkin flavor, indulge in a sweet, spice-filled treat or simply connect with loved ones, Ziggi’s is the place to be this fall.

Ziggi’s fall product lineup features:

Pumpkin Pie Latte – This beverage combines creamy, spice-filled pumpkin with espresso and milk. Although available year-round at Ziggi’s, you can order this drink either hot, iced or blended so you can enjoy fall just the way you like it.

Spicy Pumpkin Chai – Spice up your order with this blend of black tea, bold spice, creamy pumpkin and milk. Feel the spice-filled comfort in every sip whether you order it hot, iced or blended.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread & Gluten-free Pumpkin Bread – Indulge in these moist, spiced pumpkin breads. They are back for the season and the perfect addition to any order.

Cinnamon Roll Cake Pop* – This fall treat is made with cinnamon cake, coated in cream cheese frosting and sugar crystals, for every sweet tooth to enjoy.

"We are excited for our customers to try our Spicy Pumpkin Chai,” said Dani Wanner, Ziggi’s VP of Operations. “This beverage was specially crafted to bring out the unique spices in our Spicy Chai when paired with our creamy pumpkin flavor. Fall is all about feeling warm, cozy and comforted, and here at Ziggi’s, you can feel that with every product in our fall lineup.”

Enjoy all that Ziggi’s has to offer this fall by using their mobile app to earn digital loyalty, order ahead and receive special offers. This app will make every Ziggi’s visit easy and convenient so you can save time for your fall adventures. Download the app through Google Play or the App Store.

*Product selection may vary by location and availability.

About Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee, recently ranked on the 2022 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500®, is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options. Founded in 2004, the Colorado-based company is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, the Ziggi’s Coffee brand is focused on creating a positive experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on the go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is also committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves. With 55 locations nationwide and over 120 additional units in development, Ziggi’s Coffee is positioned to quickly grow its presence in a variety of communities across the U.S.

To learn more about Ziggi’s Coffee and its franchising opportunities, visit ziggiscoffee.com/franchise/ or follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Attachment