Valiant Awarded $77M Contract by United States Navy for Maritime Operations and Maintenance Support Services

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valiant Integrated Services announced today that it has been awarded a five-year, $77M million Contractor Operation and Maintenance Services (COMS) task order by the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division Force (NAWCTSD) to provide operations and maintenance support services for maritime training devices at NAS Jacksonville, FL, and NAS Whidbey Island, WA. The task order, referred to as Maritime COMS, is under the Field Training Systems Support (FTSS) IV contract.



“It’s an honor to support the United States Navy with specialized, predictive, and conditions-based operations and maintenance solutions,” Dan Corbett, Valiant’s Chief Executive Officer, said. “We look forward to delivering results that enable the Navy to focus solely on their mission while using leading-edge processes, technology, and systems that are always ready and in place for success.”

As a leading provider of training and readiness services, Valiant will deliver 100% operational availability of every simulator and training device, perform necessary maintenance and supply services, and deliver management support to ensure mission success on the Maritime COMS contract.

“Valiant is proud to support the U.S. Navy with the operations and maintenance support required to empower their mission of delivering combat-ready Naval forces while maintaining security and deterrence through sustained forward presence,” added Ashlee Dominguez, Vice President, Advanced Training Solutions at Valiant. “This contract provides NAWCTSD with access to Valiant’s scalable processes and in-depth domain expertise, and we’re proud to continue our partnership in support of this critical mission.”

About Valiant

Valiant empowers the world's most critical missions by training, equipping, protecting, sustaining, and supporting those who serve. Valiant's 5,000 employees enable government departments and agencies, global peacekeepers, relief workers, and disaster response teams to complete their missions efficiently and effectively in some of the most complex environments worldwide. Valiant is based in Herndon, Va., and deploys expertise for customers in the areas of Training, Simulation, and Readiness; Engineering and Analysis; Logistics and Sustainment; Mission and Contingency Operations; and Operations, Maintenance, and Management. For more information, visit www.onevaliant.com, and follow Valiant on LinkedIn or Facebook.

For media inquiries:

Justin Garrison

Director of Marketing & Communications

M: +1 864 607 5943

E: justin.garrison@onevaliant.com