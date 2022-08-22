Southwest MLS and Rental Beast Announce Partnership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwest Multiple Listing Service (SWMLS), a wholly-owned subsidiary corporation of the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) announced today a partnership with Rental Beast, the leading rental solutions provider with a database of more than 10 million owner-sourced rental listings. Through this partnership, Rental Beast’s signature core rental functions will be made available to 4,300 Southwest MLS brokers operating in the Greater Albuquerque, New Mexico area.



Designed to empower brokers and clients, the Southwest MLS/Rental Beast integration will offer SWMLS brokers direct access to a robust and rental-focused add/edit and native search toolset to enhance exposure for rental properties, including additional distribution channels for rental listings, and rental-centric tools to generate and qualify rental leads. The same integration will also afford ready access to software streamlining every step of rental transactions, including rental application processing and tenant screening services, rental client nurturing tools, and rental-centric education, and an integrated rental CMA tool.

Rental Beast will also augment SWMLS’s residential inventory with its own database of owner-source rental listings, and power a consumer-facing rental marketplace, making the MLS the Albuquerque’s transparent, source of truth for residential rentals.

GAAR recently reported that the average price for a single-family detached home in Albuquerque hit an all-time high, with the median price of a home in the metro increasing more than 12% from June 2021 to June 2022. At the same time, the inventory of homes hit a historic low.

With rising interest rates and the scarce supply of home resale inventories, many would-be buyers are forced to delay home purchases and are renting until conditions change. The partnership will help Southwest MLS brokers be trusted advisors for their clients when finding rentals, while giving them an all-in-one, lead-to-lease technology solution needed for long-term client service.

“In today’s market, consumer demand for rentals is greater than ever,” said Jeanette Raver, President of Southwest MLS. “To help our brokers meet this demand, Southwest MLS is partnering with Rental Beast to become the center of excellence for Albuquerque’s rental listing information data, as we are today with homes for sale.”

SWMLS brokers will also have the option to upgrade to a discounted Rental Beast Pro subscription, offering elevated access to owner-sourced listings and rental leads, syndication to premium partners, and essential tools to aid renters in the transition to buying a home.

“We are thrilled to partner with GAAR and Southwest MLS to bring rental market transparency during such an important time for housing affordability in Albuquerque and throughout the Southwest,” said Ishay Grinberg, Founder, and CEO of Rental Beast. “This partnership gives SWMLS brokers the tools needed to navigate changing market conditions, while giving Albuquerque’s renters, property managers, and real estate sales professionals the transparency and accuracy provided by their local MLS.”

About Southwest MLS

The Southwest MLS Inc, also known SWMLS, is the top real estate information and data provider in New Mexico, offering services to Central New Mexico and includes coverage in Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval, Torrance, and the areas of Socorro and Santa Fe Counties. The Southwest MLS is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM and is committed to equipping its members with valuable products and services, promoting strong ethical and professional stands while also supporting private property rights.

About the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR)

The voice for real estate in the Greater Albuquerque area, the Greater Albuquerque Association of REALTORS® (GAAR) represents the growing region of Central New Mexico, which includes Bernalillo, Valencia, Sandoval, Torrance, parts of Socorro, and Santa Fe Counties, and is recognized as the leading provider of real estate information services and data in New Mexico.

Chartered in 1921 as the Real Estate Board of Albuquerque, GAAR today is the largest, local professional trade association in Central New Mexico, with 4,300 members pledged to uphold a strict Code of Ethics and Standards of Practice. GAAR is an association of professional REALTORS® who work cooperatively to advance the industry and actively support the communities and people they serve.

Learn more at gaar.com/swmls

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of more than ten million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS .

Media Contacts:

For Southwest MLS and GAAR: Laura Harris (505) 321-7063 or laurah@gaar.com

For Rental Beast: Michael Carlson (512) 589-1998 or michael.carlson@rentalbeast.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9f096bd-64cb-4df7-9795-3593880e8b66