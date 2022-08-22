Civitas Networks for Health Selects Velatura Public Benefit Corporation as a Technology Solution Partner for the Patient Centered Data Home® Initiative

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its annual conference, Civitas Networks for Health (Civitas) and the Patient Centered Data Home® (PCDH) Governance Council today announced that they have identified Velatura Public Benefit Corporation (Velatura) as the national technology Solution Partner to support a consolidated national PCDH initiative, after a robust evaluation process in the first half of this year. PCDH is a major collaboration of 45+ health information exchanges delivering critical alerts to providers for millions of clinical encounters each month. The continued growth of PCDH will further advance important regional and nationwide interoperability progress. Building on the initiative’s success to date, the Civitas and PCDH Governance Council engagement with Velatura will further PCDH goals to ensure that the robust data exchange among Civitas members continues to close the loop on care when a patient is seen outside their normal care area.

“Civitas and the PCDH Governance Council are committed to collaboration and to positioning all Civitas members for future success,” said Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas. “After careful consideration, we have identified Velatura to deploy a new centralized technology platform for the national PCDH network. Velatura brings longstanding commitment to PCDH and the HIE space alongside technology and boots-on-the-ground experience. We believe their cloud-native technology platform will enable us to transition current functionality swiftly while positioning ourselves for emerging market opportunities, all while honoring the critical role HIEs play in linking existing communities of trust and preserving local governance.”

Velatura anticipates that this relationship will provide a national opportunity for all Civitas member HIEs, regional health improvement collaboratives, community information exchanges, and aspiring health data utilities to solidify the integral role that these entities play in interstate health data exchange and health improvement activities.

“The national PCDH network opportunity with Velatura builds on the early success and vision of the PCDH members and is a critical step toward leveraging HIE-powered interstate data exchange at national scale to further interoperability, impact national public health efforts, and harness the true scalability of the cloud,” says Tim Pletcher, CEO of Velatura. “Velatura believes there is enormous potential in using ADT data at a national level to advance national interoperability, inform critical public health efforts, support emergency response efforts, and more.”

“What began as a vision to make sure that a care team could get ADT notifications and other key clinical data for a patient who is seen while traveling across state lines or between regions can now evolve to solve a myriad of local and national health challenges,” said Keith Kelley, COO of Indiana Health Information Exchange and the Chair of the PCDH Governance Council.

The PCDH Governance Council, Civitas, and Velatura are diligently working on the details of the consolidated national PCDH network structure, including legal, compliance, and technology, and additional details are forthcoming. More information about PCDH can be found here.

About Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health is a national collaborative comprised of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data, and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health. Civitas was previously known as the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement, and today represents more than 170 local health innovators from across the US, moving data to improve health outcomes for more than 95% of the U.S. population. Civitas educates, promotes, and influences both the private sector and policy makers on matters of interoperability, quality, coordination, health equity, and cost-effectiveness of health care. Working with health innovators at state and local levels, Civitas facilitate the exchange of valuable resources, tools, and ideas—and offer a national perspective on upcoming standards and regulations, emerging technologies, and best practices. For more information, visit https://www.civitasforhealth.org/

About the Patient Centered Data Home ®

The Patient Centered Data Home® (PCDH) is an initiative that puts into practice the vision that clinical data should be available whenever and wherever care occurs and centered around the patient to improve patient care. In this model, all clinical data becomes part of the comprehensive longitudinal patient record in the HIE where the patient resides, called the Patient Centered Data Home. Patient Centered Data Home® is a registered trademark of Civitas Networks for Health Association. Used with permission.

About Velatura Public Benefit Corporation

Velatura Public Benefit Corporation creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information in both the public and private sectors to improve healthcare, reduce costs and to increase satisfaction of stakeholders in the health IT value chain. Through its operating units of Velatura Services, Velatura HIE Corp and USQHIN, Velatura Public Benefit Corporation looks to service the landscape of needs across the country for sustainable interoperability. USQHIN is leading VPBC’s effort to create a National ADT Hub asset to support national public health needs. For more information, visit

https://velatura.org/

