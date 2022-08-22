Radiation Dose Management Market 2022 by Medical Scopes, Growth, Size, Share and Top Companies Analysis; Quince Market Insights

Pune, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Radiation Dose Management Market reach USD 300.20 Million in 2023 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.

Radiation Dose Management is the strategy for arranging the flow of radiation dose data in order to assess and gauge dosage effectiveness. The market for radiation dose management is expanding due to the rising number of multi-specialty hospitals and the increased investment made by public and private organisations in healthcare IT systems.

The electromagnetic radiation known as X-rays has extremely small wavelengths and high frequencies. Its wavelengths range from almost 10-8 to 10-12 metres, and its corresponding frequencies are between 1016 and 1020 hertz (Hz). With the aid of a computed tomography (CT or CAT) scan, doctors may see within the body. The medical and general press have recently focused heavily on the radiation dose from medical imaging.

This is a result of recent publications discussing the rising cancer risks associated with computed tomography (CT) and recent incidents of excessive radiation exposure from CT brain perfusion imaging. The area of medicine known as cardiology deals with conditions and disorders of the heart. Interventional cardiology involves the administration of radiation dosage.

Radiation Dose Management Market growth is anticipated to be driven by improved healthcare infrastructure and rising healthcare spending between 2021 and 2026. The outlook for the radiation dose management sector is seen here. This technology has made it easier for hospitals and healthcare facilities to keep radiation exposure levels safe while administering therapy. It is divided into the market for radiation dose management products and radiation dose management solutions.

The Radiation Dose Management Market is divided into Consulting Services, Education & Training Services, Support & Maintenance, and Implementation & Integration, while Radiation Dose Management Solutions are further divided into Standalone and Integrated. End-users like hospitals, ambulatory care facilities, research institutes, and medical centres use radiation dose management.

Click here to get sample pdf: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-60419

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Radiation Dose Management Market

Due to the COVID–19 , non-urgent diagnostic imaging surgeries have been delayed in a number of different nations. These operations need more resources and raise the possibility of difficulties; depending on the process, they also raise the possibility of needing materials, equipment, or resources like hospital beds and PPE. This study examined the effects of the worldwide and regional radiation dose management solution markets. The paper focused on market analysis under COVID-19 and associated response policy in various regions, from the production end to the consuming end in regions like North America, Europe, China, and Japan.

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Products & Services



The Product & Services segment of the market is divided into Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Services. The highest market share is anticipated to go to radiation dose management solutions. Due to the expanding international restrictions on ionising radiation, healthcare facilities are increasingly adopting radiation dose management technologies, which is the cause of the causes.

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Modality

The Modality segment of the market is divided into Computed Tomography, and Nuclear Medicine. Computed Tomography (CT) Segment accounted for the biggest market share. The growing use of computed tomography (CT) to see inside the body and find cancer is responsible for this surge. Radiation exposure among individuals who underwent tomography has increased (CT). The risk of radiation exposure to patients is reduced by new CT equipment with incorporated hardware and software for dose reduction.

Radiation Dose Management Market, by Application

The Application segment of the market is divided into Oncology, Cardiology and Orthopedic. Oncology sector accounted for the greatest market share. This increase is attributable to an increase in the number of cancer patients globally, which has led to a suggested application of computed tomography (CT) and subsequent radiation therapy. Computed tomography (CT) with X-rays is a recognised method for clinical diagnosis. Computed Tomography (CT) uses dose indices discovered in standardised phantoms to calculate radiation exposure.

Radiation Dose Management Market, End User

The End-User segment of the market is divided into Hospitals. Hospitals are anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the anticipated period due to growing patient populations, technological advancements in imaging modalities, rising awareness of the advantages of early disease diagnosis, and rising awareness of the negative effects of radiation exposure.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report With TOC & List of Figures: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-60419

Radiation Dose Management Market, based on Regional Analysis

The region segment includes major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to see a relatively higher CAGR in the worldwide radiation dose management market. The risk of cancer in patients increases after the first ten radiation exposures, which are connected to computed tomography angiography treatments, according to findings published in the American Heart Association Journal (AHAJ) in 2018. Due to higher system installation costs and a lack of uniform guidelines in developing countries, the Asia Pacific region's share of the worldwide radiation dose management market is anticipated to expand at a somewhat slower rate. The global radiation dose management systems, however, are likely to rise significantly as a result of rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies and better technology.

Recent Developments in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market

April 2021 – The American College of Radiology a new digital radiography pilot programme was started to standardise radiation dose variance in chest exams so that radiation dose trends across different healthcare practises could be tracked and compared.

December 2020 – Bayer Radiology its corporate dosage management application's most recent version. The newly created system provides the most recent cyber security and complies with several of the most recent certification standards for dose reporting and tracking, protocol management, and benchmarking.

May 2019 - ControlRad Trace, a new technology for managing radiation exposure, has received FDA certification. The system is intended for use in C-Arms medical imaging.

Some key Points of the Radiation Dose Management Market Report are:

An in-depth global Radiation Dose Management Market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major companies operating in the global Radiation Dose Management Market, which include GE Healthcare Ltd.(US), Bayer AG (Germany), PACS Health LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and Koninklijke Philips N.V.(Netherland).

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Radiation Dose Management Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global Radiation Dose Management Market

Find more insights on this topic from this report, “ Radiation Dose Management Market , by Products & Services (Standalone Solutions, Integrated Solutions, Services), by Modality (Computed Tomography, Nuclear Medicine), by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), by End User (Hospitals), by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)” – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/radiation-dose-management-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Immuno oncology Assay Market, By Product (Consumables and Software), by Technology (Immunoassays, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Flow Cytometry), Application (Research & Development and Clinical Diagnostics), and Indication (Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Melanoma, Bladder Cancer, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/immuno-oncology-assay-market

Medical Thawing System Market, By Sample Type (Blood, Embryo, Ovum, and Semen) and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Tissue Banks, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/medical-thawing-system-market

Tattoo Removal Market, By Procedure (Laser Procedure, Surgical Procedure, Creams, and Other Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/tattoo-removal-market

Flow Imaging Microscopy/Dynamic Image Analysis Market, By Type (Small Biomolecules, Nanofibers, Viscous Liquids), Dispersion (Wet/Dry Dispersion), Enduser (Pharma-Biotech Cos, CROs, CMOs, F&B, Petrochemicals, Water Testing), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030