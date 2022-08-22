New York, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sugar-based Surfactants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Raw Material, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315282/?utm_source=GNW



The global sugar-based surfactants market is expected to reach USD 9.18 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030, as per the new report. The growth is majorly driven by rising consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene, thus, leading to a rise in the demand for home care and personal care products worldwide. Sugar-based surfactants are naturally derived and have no ill effect on the environment. Moreover, they are considered alternatives to synthetic surfactants, which have an adverse effect on the environment and humans.



The alkyl polyglycoside (APG) type segment is expected to witness a significant rise in consumption levels across regions due to its extensive applications such as industrial, household cleaning products, and cosmetics.APG is considered to be safe for use on sensitive skin and thus extensively finds applications in the personal care industry worldwide.



In homecare & personal care, sugar-derived surfactants are used in various personal care products such as body lotions, skin creams, body washes, shampoos, and sunscreens among others.This is attributed to their mild and non-irritating properties for the skin and eyes.



They portray high efficiency in cleaning, washing, wetting, and foaming compounds.



The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth on the account of the rising consumption of household commodities such as soaps, detergents, and cleaners.This trend continued after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic on account of the increased consumer awareness related to personal hygiene.



This is expected to boost the demand for sugar-based surfactants in the country.



Sugar-based Surfactants Market Report Highlights

• The alkyl glycoside type segment is growing at an exponential rate with a CAGR of 5.6% as it is extensively used across different applications such as industrial, household cleaning products, and cosmetics

• The polymeric raw material segment is witnessing the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.0% on the account of numerous advantages such as higher molecular weight, strong surface adsorption, large repulsive barrier, and numerous anchoring groups per molecule

• The biotechnology application is the fastest-growing application segment with a CAGR of 6.1% as sugar-based surfactants are widely for protein solubilization and membrane research

• Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for the growing population in countries such as China and India and the subsequent expansion of various end-use industries including agriculture, pharmaceutical, and personal care, wherein sugar-based surfactants find large-scale applications

• The sugar-derived surfactants market is fragmented with few key players engaged in continuous R&D and new product launches aiming to enhance product portfolio. The key players in the market include BASF SE, Solvay, Evonik, Clariant, and Stepan Company among others

