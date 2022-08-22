UPDATE ON MAISONS DU MONDE’S SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

English French

NANTES – 22 August 2022

Maisons du Monde reports share buyback transactions executed during the week of 15 August 2022, under Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (“EU Market Abuse Regulation”).

The transactions are part of the share buyback programme authorized by the General Meeting dated 31 May 2022, a description of which is accessible on Maisons du Monde website.



Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Aug-22 FR0013153541 12,270 10.8129 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,254 10.8282 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,369 10.8247 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 15-Aug-22 FR0013153541 815 10.8249 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Aug-22 FR0013153541 14,158 11.1274 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,176 11.1098 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,280 11.1196 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 16-Aug-22 FR0013153541 770 11.1052 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-Aug-22 FR0013153541 19,901 10.9820 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-Aug-22 FR0013153541 8,146 11.0228 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,371 10.9509 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 17-Aug-22 FR0013153541 952 10.9411 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-Aug-22 FR0013153541 17,801 10.9124 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-Aug-22 FR0013153541 7,643 10.9110 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-Aug-22 FR0013153541 2,095 10.9060 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 18-Aug-22 FR0013153541 880 10.9001 TQEX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Aug-22 FR0013153541 15,211 10.7691 XPAR Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Aug-22 FR0013153541 6,866 10.8031 CEUX Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Aug-22 FR0013153541 1,863 10.7902 AQEU Maisons du Monde SA 9695009DV2698O4ZBU71 19-Aug-22 FR0013153541 808 10.7913 TQEX

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde, a uniquely positioned and beloved brand across Europe, stands as the European leader in inspirational and affordable home & living. It offers a wide and constantly renewed range of furniture and home accessories across multiple styles. Creativity, inspiration and engagement are the brand’s core pillars. Leveraging its distinctive direct-to-consumer omnichannel model, the company generates over 50% of its sales digitally, through its online platform and in-store digital sales and operates 350 stores across 9 European countries. End 2020, the Group launched a curated marketplace to complement its offering and become the reference one-stop shop in inspirational and affordable home and living. In November 2021, Maisons du Monde unveiled its company purpose: “Inspiring everyone to open up to the world, so that we create unique, heartful and sustainable places, together.”

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Investor Relations



Tel: (+33) 7 85 70 71 41 Pierre Barbe



Tel: +33 6 23 23 08 51 investor.relations@maisonsdumonde.com

pbarbe@maisonsdumonde.com







