Anticoagulant Rodenticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product type, By Form, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

The global anticoagulant rodenticides market size is expected to reach USD 913.6 million by 2030, as per the new report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is majorly driven by the growing market for rodent control products so as to control the growing population of rodents and increasing attempts to prevent various diseases caused by them.



These products are extensively used in household, agricultural applications, as well as warehouses and pest control companies.The demand of these products in multiple applications is extremely dependent on the regional and international regulations imposed by the government and some other regulatory authorities.



Due to the increase in the global supply of staples such as coarse grains, rice, and wheat, it is expected to result positively on the consumption of the product across the world.



The increasing global concerns regarding food safety led to higher demand for surged agricultural yields and effective cultivation methods along with the employment of advanced and new mechanisms.This has led to an increase in the usage of chemicals in rodenticides for the development of effective rodent control products.



The development of these products has highlighted their competitiveness against traditional rodenticides available.Though the harmful effects of active ingredients are high, if they are used at minimal concentration, their toxicity is reduced.



In the agricultural sector, farmers are aware of the benefits of organic agricultural products, but they are also willing to invest in chemically derived substances to secure their agricultural yields.



Complete or partial shutdown of various warehouses, which contains electronic goods, food products, and others, along with disturbances in manufacturing and sales of multiple rodent control products, during COVID-19 pandemic resulted in to serious economical loses. However, the recovery of the market is anticipated by the end of the Q4 of 2021, along with the regrowth of the industrial sector will also have a positive impact on the demand for rodent control products.



• The 1st generation anticoagulant rodenticide product type segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period, owing to its low toxicity as compared to the 2nd generation product type

• The pellets segment is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 3.6% over the forecast period, as they offer more effective control against rats and mice and are resistant to changing environment

• The household application segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period, owing to the improper waste disposal in the common households that provides plenty food for mice, rats, and some other rodents. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the market demand from the households

• Agriculture application is poised to grow on the account of increasing cases of rodent attack on the agricultural fields as they are omnivorous in nature and diet mainly on fruits, leaves, young plants, seeds, plant roots, and grains

• In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period, due to increasing urbanization, and agricultural activities, especially in the developing countries like India and China

