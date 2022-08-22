Hearing Aids Market to Hit Value of USD 13.0 Billion by 2028, with CAGR of 4.7% | Growth factor, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Future Scope  

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Hearing Aids Market finds that the increasing occurrence of hearing loss expedites market growth. In addition, rising demand for Hearing Aids Market systems due to the increase in the elderly population and rising awareness related to hearing loss treatment is anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Hearing Aids Market during the forecast period.



The Global Hearing Aids Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 13.0 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue was valued at USD 9.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.7% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (In-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Receiver in-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids), by Technology Type (Analog, Digital), by Sales Channel (Retail Sales, Government Purchases, E-Commerce), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

The global Hearing Aids Market was valued USD 9.9 Billion in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 13.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

Europe captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Hearing Aids industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.



Market Dynamics :

Driver:

Increasing Noise Pollution and Implementation of Hearing Aids Market to Fuel Market Growth

According to estimates, 17 % of adults between 20-69 years old and 12.5 % of adolescents & children aged between 6-19 years old have irreversible hearing loss due to exposure to loud noises, equaling about 26 million adults and 5.2 million children & adolescents. The damage to inner ear structures or nerve fibers that responds to the sound might be the reason for hearing loss. A single exposure to a mainly loud sound and blast will cause hearing loss and continuously listening to loud sounds for an extended time. About 65 thousand children and around 118 thousand adults had gadgets fixed in the United States. As a result, the market for Hearing Aids Market across the world is likely to be driven by extreme noise pollution and growth in Hearing Aids Market applications.

Rise in Elderly Population Base to Stimulate Market Growth

The high expansion in the elderly population is impacting the market growth drastically because of the growing demand for Hearing Aids Market from older people. Moreover, the senior population is prone to hearing loss owing to the changes in the inner ear and auditory nerve, congenital conditions, chronic exposure to loud noises, and other hearing conditions will stimulate the market expansion during the forecast period. As stated by the report of the World Health Organization, the incidence of deafness increases with age; in those older than 60 years, more than 25 percent are suffering from disabling hearing loss. The aged people who get good treatment for hearing impairment might have fewer co-morbid conditions and incur lower healthcare spending.

Segment Analysis:

Product Type In-the-Ear Hearing Aids Receiver in-the-Ear Hearing Aids Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids Canal Hearing Aids

Technology Type Analog Digital

Sales Channel Retail Sales Government Purchases E-Commerce

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



The report on Hearing Aids Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/hearing-aids-market-1785

Regional Analysis :

Europe is Dominating the Global Hearing Aids Market

In terms of region, Europe leading the Global Hearing Aids Market owing to the highly favorable government policies regarding the assistive listening tools. Also, the positive government initiatives to develop medical device access are likely to drive Hearing Aids Market sales in the United States market. Furthermore, the United States is majorly contributing to the high prevalence of the aged population, the rise of hearing impairment in children, and developments in the regional distribution network of market players. Also, the high adoption rate of highly developed devices, rising patient awareness of the availability of treatment options for hearing disorders, and a sophisticated healthcare system are other key factors anticipated to boost the regional market growth.

List of Prominent Players in Hearing Aids Market:

Phonak

Benson Hearing

GN Store Nord A/S

Starkey

MED-EL

William Demant Holding A/S

Medtronic

Widex USA Inc.

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Hearing Aids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (In-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Receiver in-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids, Canal Hearing Aids), by Technology Type (Analog, Digital), by Sales Channel (Retail Sales, Government Purchases, E-Commerce), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Recent Developments:

May 2021: Bose officially launched SoundControl Hearing Aids Market. The new SoundControl™ Hearing Aids Market is the first FDA-cleared, direct-to-consumer Hearing Aids Market made for patients suffering from mild or moderate hearing loss.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Hearing Aids Market for the base year and forecast period?

This market titled “Hearing Aids Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Product Type In-the-Ear Hearing Aids Receiver in-the-Ear Hearing Aids Behind-the-Ear Hearing Aids Canal Hearing Aids

Technology Type Analog Digital

Sales Channel Retail Sales Government Purchases E-Commerce

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Phonak

Benson Hearing

GN Store Nord A/S

Starkey

MED-EL

William Demant Holding A/S

Medtronic

Widex USA Inc.

Sivantos Pte. Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

