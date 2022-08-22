English Finnish

Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 22, 2022 at 5.30 pm

Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Norrkniivilä

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Dovre Group Plc

LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 18679/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-18

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008098

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3900 Unit price: 0.705 EUR

(2): Volume: 6100 Unit price: 0.705 EUR

(3): Volume: 25900 Unit price: 0.705 EUR

(4): Volume: 9100 Unit price: 0.705 EUR

(5): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.705 EUR

(6): Volume: 6262 Unit price: 0.69 EUR

(7): Volume: 9100 Unit price: 0.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(7): Volume: 63362 Volume weighted average price: 0.70136 EUR

Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com

