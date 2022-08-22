Dovre Group Plc Managers’ Transactions August 22, 2022 at 5.30 pm
Dovre Group Plc: Managers' Transactions – Norrkniivilä Jaakko
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Norrkniivilä
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Dovre Group Plc
LEI: 7437000NA1I6Y1OQWL24
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18679/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-08-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008098
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3900 Unit price: 0.705 EUR
(2): Volume: 6100 Unit price: 0.705 EUR
(3): Volume: 25900 Unit price: 0.705 EUR
(4): Volume: 9100 Unit price: 0.705 EUR
(5): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 0.705 EUR
(6): Volume: 6262 Unit price: 0.69 EUR
(7): Volume: 9100 Unit price: 0.69 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 63362 Volume weighted average price: 0.70136 EUR
Dovre Group is a global provider of project management services. Dovre Group has three business areas: Project Personnel, Consulting and Renewable energy. Dovre Group has offices in Canada, Finland, Norway, Singapore, and the US, and employs more than 800 people worldwide. Dovre Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: DOV1V). Website: www.dovregroup.com
