The Family You Choose: New Coming Of Age Novel FINDING THE STRENGTH TO PREVAIL Illustrates How Friendship Can Be A Lifeline

Charleston, SC, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The matriarch of a large family, author Marie Stewart has been blessed to know the love of one’s family. But through her love of reading, Stewart began to think about those who aren’t as fortunate when it comes to family. In her debut novel, Finding the Strength to Prevail, she explores the consequences of abuse, neglect, trauma and abandonment on the lives of four impressionable girls. Informed by her love of all literary genres, Stewart blends tragedy with hope to inspire resilience in the face of life’s trials and tribulations. And her message of hope couldn’t come at a better time, as so many young people are facing difficult circumstances brought on by current world events.

In Finding the Strength to Prevail, Stewart presents four different storylines, from the perspective of four girls from different backgrounds who are each experiencing life changing events. Desperate to belong, they are given the chance to overcome their collective suffering when their lives unexpectedly intersect. Stewart’s characters courageously battle their feelings of despair and discover their own strength, which gives them the confidence to redefine their idea of family and create the connection they need. The book invites readers to consider their own inner strength, renew their resolve to triumph over adversity, and reclaim their life.

Finding the Strength to Prevail is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. For more information about the book and the author, please visit www.mariestewart.org

About the Author:

Marie Stewart lives in a small town in southern Utah where she and her husband run a water well drilling business. She has nine children and sixteen grandchildren. When not writing, she spends her leisure time in Lake Powell, soaking up the sun and stunning views. Finding the Strength to Prevail is her first novel.

